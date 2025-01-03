Embrace Winter Fun: Free Activities Kick Off at Winter FunDays in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Get ready, Thunder Bay! Winter FunDays are back, starting this Sunday, January 5th, at Prince Arthur’s Landing. From 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, join the community for an afternoon packed with free, family-friendly winter activities that embrace the magic of the season.

Skate into the Season with Figure Skating Basics

Head to the Prince Arthur’s Landing Skating Rink for an Introduction to Figure Skating, hosted by the Thunder Bay Figure Skating Club. Learn basic moves from skilled professionals. Don’t forget your skates and helmets to join in the fun!

Unleash Your Creativity with Arts and Crafts

Step inside the cozy Baggage Building Arts Centre to participate in CAHEP’s Feathered Wings craft activity, where you can express your artistic side and take home a unique keepsake.

Warm Up and Meet the Stars of Frozen Jr.

While enjoying your afternoon, treat yourself to a cup of hot chocolate and meet the cast of Frozen Jr., brought to life by All the DAZE Productions.

Explore Weekly Winter Adventures Until March 16

Winter FunDays run every Sunday until March 16, each week featuring a different free activity for families and individuals of all ages. Don’t miss this chance to embrace winter and create lasting memories with your community.

For more details, visit www.thunderbay.ca/winterfundays.