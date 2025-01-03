Comprehensive Weather Forecast for Northwestern Ontario Communities

Weather Winter making a snowman

Winter Weather Hits the Stage in Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we move into early January, Northwestern Ontario is experiencing typical winter conditions characterized by cold temperatures, varying cloud cover, and intermittent snowfall.

Here are detailed weather forecasts for the communities of Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Armstrong, Terrace Bay, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Geraldton, Nipigon, and the surrounding highways for January 3 through January 7, 2025.

Kenora:

Currently -19° · Mostly cloudy
Kenora, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Very cold with times of sun and clouds

Today
-18°
-14°
Very cold with times of sun and clouds

Very cold with plenty of sunshine

Saturday
-13°
-18°
Very cold with plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny

Sunday
-12°
-10°
Mostly sunny

Mainly cloudy

Monday
-10°
-18°
Mainly cloudy

Plenty of sun, but very cold

Tuesday
-22°
-15°
Plenty of sun, but very cold

 

Dryden and Vermilion Bay:

Currently -16° · Mostly cloudy
Dryden, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy and very cold

Today
-17°
-19°
Mostly cloudy and very cold

Very cold with plenty of sunshine

Saturday
-15°
Very cold with plenty of sunshine

Not as cold with plenty of sun

Sunday
-13°
-18°
Not as cold with plenty of sun

A thick cloud cover

Monday
-10°
-18°
A thick cloud cover

Mostly sunny and very cold

Tuesday
-22°
-15°
Mostly sunny and very cold

 

Red Lake and Ear Falls:

Currently -18° · Partly cloudy
Red Lake, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Very cold with low clouds, then perhaps some sun

Today
-17°
-23°
Very cold with low clouds, then perhaps some sun

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-16°
-18°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Clouds rolling in and not as cold

Sunday
-12°
-24°
Clouds rolling in and not as cold

Cloudy in the morning; times of clouds and sun in the afternoon

Monday
-15°
-13°
Cloudy in the morning; times of clouds and sun in the afternoon

Very cold with plenty of sun

Tuesday
-14°
-27°
Very cold with plenty of sun

 

Fort Frances and Atikokan:

Currently -16° · Mostly cloudy
Fort Frances, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and frigid

Today
-16°
-14°
Low clouds and frigid

Frigid with sunshine

Saturday
-15°
Frigid with sunshine

Sunny to partly cloudy and bitterly cold

Sunday
-22°
Sunny to partly cloudy and bitterly cold

Cloudy

Monday
-10°
-22°
Cloudy

Partly sunny and bitterly cold

Tuesday
-13°
-19°
Partly sunny and bitterly cold

 

Armstrong:

Currently -20° · Mostly cloudy
Armstrong, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Cloudy, breezy and colder with a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Today
-20°
Cloudy, breezy and colder with a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

A little morning snow, accumulating up to an additional cm; otherwise, cloudy, brisk and bitterly cold

Saturday
-17°
A little morning snow, accumulating up to an additional cm; otherwise, cloudy, brisk and bitterly cold

Remaining cloudy and very cold

Sunday
-17°
-26°
Remaining cloudy and very cold

Mainly cloudy and cold

Monday
-17°
-27°
Mainly cloudy and cold

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, colder with some sunshine

Tuesday
-15°
-28°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, colder with some sunshine

 

Terrace Bay:

Currently -14° · Partly cloudy
Terrace Bay, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Cloudy and colder

Today
-10°
Cloudy and colder

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and very cold

Saturday
-12°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and very cold

Cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Sunday
-11°
Cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Seasonably cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Monday
-13°
Seasonably cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Very cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Tuesday
-16°
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine

 

Sioux Lookout:

Currently -18° · Mostly cloudy
Sioux Lookout, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Very cold with low clouds

Today
-18°
Very cold with low clouds

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-15°
-27°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Not as cold with plenty of sun

Sunday
-15°
-27°
Not as cold with plenty of sun

Some sun, then turning cloudy

Monday
-16°
-29°
Some sun, then turning cloudy

Very cold with increasing amounts of sunshine

Tuesday
-20°
-28°
Very cold with increasing amounts of sunshine

 

Pickle Lake:

Currently -20° · Mostly cloudy
Pickle Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and very cold

Today
-66°
-26°
Low clouds and very cold

Very cold with some sun, then turning cloudy

Saturday
-25°
-30°
Very cold with some sun, then turning cloudy

Not as cold with sunshine

Sunday
-23°
-28°
Not as cold with sunshine

Turning cloudy; cold

Monday
-26°
-33°
Turning cloudy; cold

Partly sunny and very cold

Tuesday
-27°
-33°
Partly sunny and very cold

 

Geraldton:

Currently -16° · Partly cloudy
Geraldton, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries

Today
-18°
-20°
Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries

Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun

Saturday
-11°
-18°
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun

Not as cold with sun and some clouds

Sunday
-24°
-26°
Not as cold with sun and some clouds

Sun followed by clouds

Monday
-28°
-23°
Sun followed by clouds

Colder with low clouds

Tuesday
-24°
-29°
Colder with low clouds

 

Nipigon:

Currently -16° · Mostly clear
Nipigon, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Low clouds, breezy and colder

Today
-14°
-12°
Low clouds, breezy and colder

Breezy and very cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Saturday
-13°
-20°
Breezy and very cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Breezy and not as cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Sunday
-13°
-22°
Breezy and not as cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Mainly cloudy

Monday
-13°
-19°
Mainly cloudy

Low clouds and very cold

Tuesday
-17°
-18°
Low clouds and very cold

 

Highways 11 and 17: Travelers on Highways 11 and 17 should prepare for very cold conditions with potential for low clouds and occasional flurries, especially during the early part of the forecast period. Road surfaces may be slippery due to low temperatures and intermittent snowfall.

Highway 105: Motorists using Highway 105 can expect very cold temperatures with periods of sunshine and cloud cover. While significant snowfall is not anticipated, icy patches may be present, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.

Highway 71: Those traveling on Highway 71 should be prepared for frigid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Although heavy snowfall is not forecasted, drivers should remain cautious of potential icy spots on the roadway.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Given the forecasted conditions, residents and travelers should dress in layers with insulated winter clothing, including thermal gloves, scarves, and hats. Waterproof and windproof outerwear is advisable to protect against cold winds and any potential snow showers.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Northwestern Ontario often experiences its coldest temperatures in January? Historical data indicates that this region can see temperatures plummet well below -20°C during this month, emphasizing the importance of proper winter preparedness.

Note: Weather conditions can change rapidly. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest forecasts and advisories from Environment Canada and local weather services.

