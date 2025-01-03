Comprehensive Weather Forecast for Northwestern Ontario Communities

Winter Weather Hits the Stage in Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we move into early January, Northwestern Ontario is experiencing typical winter conditions characterized by cold temperatures, varying cloud cover, and intermittent snowfall.

Here are detailed weather forecasts for the communities of Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Armstrong, Terrace Bay, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Geraldton, Nipigon, and the surrounding highways for January 3 through January 7, 2025.

Kenora:

Currently -19° · Mostly cloudy Kenora, ON, Canada Today -18° -14° Very cold with times of sun and clouds Saturday -13° -18° Very cold with plenty of sunshine Sunday -12° -10° Mostly sunny Monday -10° -18° Mainly cloudy Tuesday -22° -15° Plenty of sun, but very cold

Dryden and Vermilion Bay:

Currently -16° · Mostly cloudy Dryden, ON, Canada Today -17° -19° Mostly cloudy and very cold Saturday -15° Very cold with plenty of sunshine Sunday -13° -18° Not as cold with plenty of sun Monday -10° -18° A thick cloud cover Tuesday -22° -15° Mostly sunny and very cold

Red Lake and Ear Falls:

Currently -18° · Partly cloudy Red Lake, ON, Canada Today -17° -23° Very cold with low clouds, then perhaps some sun Saturday -16° -18° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday -12° -24° Clouds rolling in and not as cold Monday -15° -13° Cloudy in the morning; times of clouds and sun in the afternoon Tuesday -14° -27° Very cold with plenty of sun

Fort Frances and Atikokan:

Currently -16° · Mostly cloudy Fort Frances, ON, Canada Today -16° -14° Low clouds and frigid Saturday -15° Frigid with sunshine Sunday -22° Sunny to partly cloudy and bitterly cold Monday -10° -22° Cloudy Tuesday -13° -19° Partly sunny and bitterly cold

Armstrong:

Currently -20° · Mostly cloudy Armstrong, ON, Canada Today -20° Cloudy, breezy and colder with a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm Saturday -17° A little morning snow, accumulating up to an additional cm; otherwise, cloudy, brisk and bitterly cold Sunday -17° -26° Remaining cloudy and very cold Monday -17° -27° Mainly cloudy and cold Tuesday -15° -28° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, colder with some sunshine

Terrace Bay:

Currently -14° · Partly cloudy Terrace Bay, ON, Canada Today -10° Cloudy and colder Saturday -12° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and very cold Sunday -11° Cold with some clouds, then sunshine Monday -13° Seasonably cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine Tuesday -16° Very cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine

Sioux Lookout:

Currently -18° · Mostly cloudy Sioux Lookout, ON, Canada Today -18° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -15° -27° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday -15° -27° Not as cold with plenty of sun Monday -16° -29° Some sun, then turning cloudy Tuesday -20° -28° Very cold with increasing amounts of sunshine

Pickle Lake:

Currently -20° · Mostly cloudy Pickle Lake, ON, Canada Today -66° -26° Low clouds and very cold Saturday -25° -30° Very cold with some sun, then turning cloudy Sunday -23° -28° Not as cold with sunshine Monday -26° -33° Turning cloudy; cold Tuesday -27° -33° Partly sunny and very cold

Geraldton:

Currently -16° · Partly cloudy Geraldton, ON, Canada Today -18° -20° Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries Saturday -11° -18° Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun Sunday -24° -26° Not as cold with sun and some clouds Monday -28° -23° Sun followed by clouds Tuesday -24° -29° Colder with low clouds

Nipigon:

Currently -16° · Mostly clear Nipigon, ON, Canada Today -14° -12° Low clouds, breezy and colder Saturday -13° -20° Breezy and very cold with periods of clouds and sunshine Sunday -13° -22° Breezy and not as cold with periods of clouds and sunshine Monday -13° -19° Mainly cloudy Tuesday -17° -18° Low clouds and very cold

Highways 11 and 17: Travelers on Highways 11 and 17 should prepare for very cold conditions with potential for low clouds and occasional flurries, especially during the early part of the forecast period. Road surfaces may be slippery due to low temperatures and intermittent snowfall.

Highway 105: Motorists using Highway 105 can expect very cold temperatures with periods of sunshine and cloud cover. While significant snowfall is not anticipated, icy patches may be present, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.

Highway 71: Those traveling on Highway 71 should be prepared for frigid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Although heavy snowfall is not forecasted, drivers should remain cautious of potential icy spots on the roadway.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Given the forecasted conditions, residents and travelers should dress in layers with insulated winter clothing, including thermal gloves, scarves, and hats. Waterproof and windproof outerwear is advisable to protect against cold winds and any potential snow showers.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Northwestern Ontario often experiences its coldest temperatures in January? Historical data indicates that this region can see temperatures plummet well below -20°C during this month, emphasizing the importance of proper winter preparedness.

Note: Weather conditions can change rapidly. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest forecasts and advisories from Environment Canada and local weather services.