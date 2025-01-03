Comprehensive Weather Forecast for Northwestern Ontario Communities

Winter Weather Hits the Stage in Northwestern Ontario
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we move into early January, Northwestern Ontario is experiencing typical winter conditions characterized by cold temperatures, varying cloud cover, and intermittent snowfall.
Here are detailed weather forecasts for the communities of Kenora, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Armstrong, Terrace Bay, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Geraldton, Nipigon, and the surrounding highways for January 3 through January 7, 2025.
Kenora:
|
Today
|
-18°
-14°
|
Very cold with times of sun and clouds
|
Saturday
|
-13°
-18°
|
Very cold with plenty of sunshine
|
Sunday
|
-12°
-10°
|
Mostly sunny
|
Monday
|
-10°
-18°
|
Mainly cloudy
|
Tuesday
|
-22°
-15°
|
Plenty of sun, but very cold
Dryden and Vermilion Bay:
|
Today
|
-17°
-19°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-15°
|
Very cold with plenty of sunshine
|
Sunday
|
-13°
-18°
|
Not as cold with plenty of sun
|
Monday
|
-10°
-18°
|
A thick cloud cover
|
Tuesday
|
-22°
-15°
|
Mostly sunny and very cold
Red Lake and Ear Falls:
|
Today
|
-17°
-23°
|
Very cold with low clouds, then perhaps some sun
|
Saturday
|
-16°
-18°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
-12°
-24°
|
Clouds rolling in and not as cold
|
Monday
|
-15°
-13°
|
Cloudy in the morning; times of clouds and sun in the afternoon
|
Tuesday
|
-14°
-27°
|
Very cold with plenty of sun
Fort Frances and Atikokan:
|
Today
|
-16°
-14°
|
Low clouds and frigid
|
Saturday
|
-15°
|
Frigid with sunshine
|
Sunday
|
-22°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and bitterly cold
|
Monday
|
-10°
-22°
|
Cloudy
|
Tuesday
|
-13°
-19°
|
Partly sunny and bitterly cold
Armstrong:
|
Today
|
-20°
|
Cloudy, breezy and colder with a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
|
Saturday
|
-17°
|
A little morning snow, accumulating up to an additional cm; otherwise, cloudy, brisk and bitterly cold
|
Sunday
|
-17°
-26°
|
Remaining cloudy and very cold
|
Monday
|
-17°
-27°
|
Mainly cloudy and cold
|
Tuesday
|
-15°
-28°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, colder with some sunshine
Terrace Bay:
|
Today
|
-10°
|
Cloudy and colder
|
Saturday
|
-12°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
-11°
|
Cold with some clouds, then sunshine
|
Monday
|
-13°
|
Seasonably cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine
|
Tuesday
|
-16°
|
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sunshine
Sioux Lookout:
|
Today
|
-18°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-15°
-27°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
-15°
-27°
|
Not as cold with plenty of sun
|
Monday
|
-16°
-29°
|
Some sun, then turning cloudy
|
Tuesday
|
-20°
-28°
|
Very cold with increasing amounts of sunshine
Pickle Lake:
|
Today
|
-66°
-26°
|
Low clouds and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-25°
-30°
|
Very cold with some sun, then turning cloudy
|
Sunday
|
-23°
-28°
|
Not as cold with sunshine
|
Monday
|
-26°
-33°
|
Turning cloudy; cold
|
Tuesday
|
-27°
-33°
|
Partly sunny and very cold
Geraldton:
|
Today
|
-18°
-20°
|
Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries
|
Saturday
|
-11°
-18°
|
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun
|
Sunday
|
-24°
-26°
|
Not as cold with sun and some clouds
|
Monday
|
-28°
-23°
|
Sun followed by clouds
|
Tuesday
|
-24°
-29°
|
Colder with low clouds
Nipigon:
|
Today
|
-14°
-12°
|
Low clouds, breezy and colder
|
Saturday
|
-13°
-20°
|
Breezy and very cold with periods of clouds and sunshine
|
Sunday
|
-13°
-22°
|
Breezy and not as cold with periods of clouds and sunshine
|
Monday
|
-13°
-19°
|
Mainly cloudy
|
Tuesday
|
-17°
-18°
|
Low clouds and very cold
Highways 11 and 17: Travelers on Highways 11 and 17 should prepare for very cold conditions with potential for low clouds and occasional flurries, especially during the early part of the forecast period. Road surfaces may be slippery due to low temperatures and intermittent snowfall.
Highway 105: Motorists using Highway 105 can expect very cold temperatures with periods of sunshine and cloud cover. While significant snowfall is not anticipated, icy patches may be present, particularly during early mornings and late evenings.
Highway 71: Those traveling on Highway 71 should be prepared for frigid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Although heavy snowfall is not forecasted, drivers should remain cautious of potential icy spots on the roadway.
Wardrobe Recommendations: Given the forecasted conditions, residents and travelers should dress in layers with insulated winter clothing, including thermal gloves, scarves, and hats. Waterproof and windproof outerwear is advisable to protect against cold winds and any potential snow showers.
Weather Trivia: Did you know that Northwestern Ontario often experiences its coldest temperatures in January? Historical data indicates that this region can see temperatures plummet well below -20°C during this month, emphasizing the importance of proper winter preparedness.
Note: Weather conditions can change rapidly. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest forecasts and advisories from Environment Canada and local weather services.