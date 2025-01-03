Brace Yourself: Arctic Cold Grips Northwestern Ontario – Extreme Cold Warning Issued

Extreme Cold Warnings in Effect Across Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Northwestern Ontario is in the icy grip of an Arctic blast as Environment Canada issues an Extreme Cold Warning for Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong, and surrounding areas.

The frigid conditions bring wind chills nearing a bone-chilling -40°C, posing a significant risk to health and safety.

Bitter Cold to Persist Overnight and into Saturday

Tonight, temperatures will plummet, and wind chills will intensify to levels where frostbite can occur in minutes on exposed skin. Relief will come briefly during daylight hours on Saturday as temperatures moderate, but the deep freeze is expected to return Saturday night in some regions.

Currently, the air pressure is holding steady at 1028 hPa, with humidity levels around 75%, intensifying the bitter chill. Winds are light but enough to drive the wind chill even lower, coming from the north-northwest at 10 km/h.

For perspective, the historical high for this date in Kenora was +5.6°C in 1982, while the record low was a frigid -41.1°C set in 1999. Tonight’s projected temperatures are creeping close to that infamous low.

Frostbite Alert – Cover Up and Stay Warm!

This level of cold is hazardous for everyone, especially older adults and young children. Watch for warning signs like numbness, muscle weakness, and changes in skin color, particularly in extremities. If you’re heading out, bundle up with insulated outerwear, warm boots, gloves, and a hat. Don’t forget to check on neighbors and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Wardrobe Tip: This isn’t the time for fashion—think functionality. Layer up with thermal undergarments, fleece, and a windproof jacket. Scarves or face masks are a must to shield exposed skin.

Weather Trivia: How Does Wind Chill Work?

Did you know wind chill is calculated based on how quickly heat escapes your body? Faster winds strip away the thin layer of warm air surrounding your skin, making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature. That’s why even light winds can dramatically lower perceived temperatures!