Winter Biking in Thunder Bay: A Growing Trend That Deserves Respect

As winter biking grows in popularity in Thunder Bay, drivers must adjust and the city should consider better infrastructure for year-round cyclists.

Cycling Through All Seasons in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In Thunder Bay, a growing number of cyclists—both on traditional bikes and e-bikes—are defying the stereotype that winter is too cold for biking. With the right gear and mindset, cycling in the snow is becoming an alternative to winter sports like cross-country skiing.

However, this increasing trend raises questions about road-sharing, infrastructure, and community respect for those on two wheels.

Drivers: Share the Road, Even in Winter

Have you seen them on the roads? Often to many winter cyclists, it is felt like invisibility to drivers. Many drivers, honestly way too many, remain unaware of the rising number of winter cyclists, often overlooking them amidst snowbanks and icy streets.

Bicycles, like cars, have a legal right to use the road. Greater attentiveness and respect are critical for ensuring the safety of all road users during the snowy months.

This is especially important in Thunder Bay, where bike lanes are not maintained in winter, forcing cyclists onto main roads.

A review of this policy could greatly enhance safety and encourage more people to embrace cycling as a year-round activity.

Why Winter Biking Isn’t “Freezing”

For many in Thunder Bay, the idea of biking in winter seems inconceivable to many which truefully is ironic, especially when snowmobiling—another cold-weather activity—is widely accepted.

With proper clothing layers, including windproof outerwear and insulated gloves, cycling in winter can be a comfortable and invigorating experience.

Cyclists often find that their activity keeps them warm, even in sub-zero temperatures.

Essential Winter Bike Maintenance Tips

Cycling through ice and snow puts additional strain on bicycles. To ensure your bike remains in good condition, follow these tips:

Keep It Clean: Salt and slush can cause rust. Wipe down your bike after every ride. Lubricate Regularly: Use a winter-specific chain lubricant to prevent freezing and wear. Check Your Brakes: Ensure brakes are responsive, as icy conditions demand precision. Invest in Fenders: Fenders keep slush and road grime off you and your bike.

For your e-bike, keep the battery indoors when not in use cycling. Winter temperatures will reduce the distance you can travel on your bike, and cold weather isn’t the easiest on batteries.

When you get back from a ride, let the battery warm up before plugging in the charger.

The Case for Studded Tires

For serious winter cyclists, studded tires are a game-changer. These specialized tires offer enhanced grip on icy surfaces, providing stability and reducing the risk of slipping. While an significant investment, they significantly improve safety and confidence on winter roads. What is your life worth? More than the cost of a pair of winter studded tires.

A Call for Better Infrastructure

As winter biking becomes more common, Thunder Bay should reconsider its approach to bike lanes. Maintaining these lanes year-round could reduce road-sharing conflicts and attract more residents to embrace winter cycling.

Embracing Thunder Bay’s Winter Biking Movement

Winter biking in Thunder Bay is more than a mode of transport; it’s a testament to resilience and innovation in embracing the region’s harsh winters. As more residents take to two wheels all year, fostering a culture of safety and respect is essential for cyclists and drivers alike.