Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: January 2–5, 2025

Winter Holds Its Grip with Cold, Flurries, and Sunshine

Thunder Bay is basking in winter’s frosty charm as temperatures continue their seasonal chill. The days ahead promise a mix of clouds, flurries, and bright skies, with temperatures reminding us that January is in full swing.

Current Conditions: Cold but Manageable

At 7:00 AM, the temperature stands at -11.5°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -18. The humidity is at 72%, and a light WNW wind at 13 km/h is adding to the brisk air. The barometric pressure reads 102.1 kPa and is rising—a good sign for clearing skies later.

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Day: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds picking up to NW 20 km/h early, with a high of -8°C. The wind chill will make it feel closer to -19°C.

Night: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early evening flurries. Winds NW 20 km/h, gusting to 40, bringing a low of -16°C. The wind chill will drop to -23°C overnight, so bundle up!

Friday, January 3, 2025

Day: Mostly cloudy with gusty NW winds at 20 km/h. The high will reach -12°C, but the wind chill will hover near -25°C in the morning, improving slightly to -20°C by afternoon.

Night: Skies clear up as temperatures plummet to a frosty -24°C.

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Day: The sun takes center stage with clear skies and a high of -15°C. A great day for some winter outdoor activities—but keep those gloves handy!

Night: Another crisp, clear night with a low of -23°C.

Sunday, January 5, 2025

Day: A mix of sun and clouds adds some variety to the day. The high will settle at -14°C, offering a slightly warmer tone to the weekend’s end.

Night: Partly cloudy skies with a low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Tips

Prepare for the cold with multiple layers. Windproof outerwear, insulated gloves, and thermal socks are your best friends. Don’t forget a hat to protect against the bitter chill.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know? The lowest recorded temperature in Thunder Bay for January 2nd was a bone-chilling -41.1°C in 1968. Let’s be thankful it’s only -12°C today!