Ontario Collision Reporting Threshold Rises to $5,000 Starting January 1, 2025

Changes to collision reporting requirements in Ontario aim to reflect rising repair costs and streamline minor accident procedures. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s Changing?

Starting January 1, 2025, Ontario’s reportable collision threshold will increase from $2,000 to $5,000. This means that for motor vehicle collisions where the total damage is under $5,000, drivers are no longer required to report the collision to the police.

What You Must Still Do

Even with this change, there are important steps to follow after any accident:

Exchange Information: Always share your name, contact details, insurance information, and license plate number with the other driver(s). Mandatory Reporting: Accidents involving injuries, criminal activity (e.g., impaired driving), or damage to public property (like road signs or guardrails) must still be reported, regardless of the dollar amount. Use a Collision Reporting Center: If the damage exceeds $5,000 or you’re unsure of the total costs, visit your local collision reporting center.

Why Is the Threshold Changing?

The update reflects the rising cost of vehicle repairs due to more advanced technology and materials in modern vehicles. It also aims to ease the administrative burden on law enforcement, allowing them to focus on more serious incidents.

What Should You Do After a Collision?

Assess the Damage: Check your vehicle and others involved to estimate whether the damage might exceed $5,000. Exchange Information: Collect all necessary details from involved parties. Report if Necessary: For major accidents, injuries, or uncertainty about the damage, report to the police or a collision reporting center.

Stay Safe on the Roads

These changes make handling minor collisions more straightforward while ensuring serious incidents are still appropriately managed. Stay informed, drive safely, and always follow proper procedures in the event of an collision.