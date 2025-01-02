Northwestern Ontario Weather Overview: Expect Colder Weather

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A frigid air mass continues to dominate Northwestern Ontario, bringing predominantly cloudy skies and light snow to several regions.
Residents should prepare for very cold temperatures and occasional snow showers over the next few days.
Kenora
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -18°C, feels like -25°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 15 km/h
- Precipitation: Light flurries possible, trace accumulation
- Humidity: 70%
- Pressure: 1020 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -17°C, Low: -27°C
- Conditions: Mainly cloudy with isolated flurries
- Wind: W at 10–20 km/h
Dryden
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -20°C, feels like -28°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 20 km/h
- Precipitation: Occasional light snow, 1–2 cm possible
- Humidity: 75%
- Pressure: 1025 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -18°C, Low: -29°C
- Conditions: Partly cloudy, cold
- Wind: WNW at 15 km/h
Fort Frances
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -16°C, feels like -22°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h
- Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm accumulation
- Humidity: 68%
- Pressure: 1018 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -14°C, Low: -24°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing late
- Wind: W at 15 km/h
Atikokan
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -17°C, feels like -26°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 15 km/h
- Precipitation: Cloudy, trace flurries
- Humidity: 70%
- Pressure: 1022 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -15°C, Low: -25°C
- Conditions: Cloudy skies
- Wind: W at 10–20 km/h
Sioux Lookout
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -19°C, feels like -29°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 20 km/h
- Precipitation: Snow showers, <2 cm possible
- Humidity: 80%
- Pressure: 1023 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -20°C, Low: -30°C
- Conditions: Partly sunny, very cold
- Wind: WNW at 10–15 km/h
Pickle Lake
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -22°C, feels like -33°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 20 km/h
- Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation
- Humidity: 85%
- Pressure: 1026 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -23°C, Low: -34°C
- Conditions: Partly cloudy, bitter cold
- Wind: WNW at 10 km/h
Red Lake
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -21°C, feels like -31°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 15–20 km/h
- Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm possible
- Humidity: 78%
- Pressure: 1024 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -22°C, Low: -32°C
- Conditions: Cloudy skies
- Wind: W at 10–15 km/h
Ear Falls
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -20°C, feels like -30°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 20 km/h
- Precipitation: Cloudy with isolated snow showers
- Humidity: 76%
- Pressure: 1025 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -21°C, Low: -31°C
- Conditions: Partly cloudy, frigid
- Wind: WNW at 10 km/h
Nipigon
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -15°C, feels like -23°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 15 km/h
- Precipitation: Snow flurries, <2 cm possible
- Humidity: 68%
- Pressure: 1018 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -16°C, Low: -26°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with occasional clearing
- Wind: WNW at 10–20 km/h
Terrace Bay
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -12°C, feels like -19°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h
- Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation
- Humidity: 65%
- Pressure: 1016 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -13°C, Low: -23°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with isolated snow showers
- Wind: WNW at 10 km/h
Armstrong
Today’s Weather Overview:
- Temperature: -18°C, feels like -27°C with wind chill
- Wind: NW at 20 km/h
- Precipitation: Light snow, <1 cm possible
- Humidity: 72%
- Pressure: 1021 hPa
Tomorrow’s Forecast:
- High: -19°C, Low: -30°C
- Conditions: Cloudy skies, very cold
- Wind: WNW at 10 km/h
Wardrobe Recommendations:
With extremely cold temperatures expected, dressing in layers is essential. Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, hats, gloves, and scarves are necessary to prevent frostbite. Waterproof boots are ideal for snowy regions.
Weather Trivia:
Did you know that Canada’s coldest month on record was February 1947 in Snag, Yukon, with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -63°C? Stay warm, Northwestern Ontario!