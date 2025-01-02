Northwestern Ontario Weather Overview: Expect Colder Weather

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A frigid air mass continues to dominate Northwestern Ontario, bringing predominantly cloudy skies and light snow to several regions.

Residents should prepare for very cold temperatures and occasional snow showers over the next few days.

Kenora

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -18°C, feels like -25°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 15 km/h

Precipitation: Light flurries possible, trace accumulation

Humidity: 70%

Pressure: 1020 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -17°C, Low: -27°C

Conditions: Mainly cloudy with isolated flurries

Wind: W at 10–20 km/h

Dryden

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -20°C, feels like -28°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 20 km/h

Precipitation: Occasional light snow, 1–2 cm possible

Humidity: 75%

Pressure: 1025 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -18°C, Low: -29°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy, cold

Wind: WNW at 15 km/h

Fort Frances

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -16°C, feels like -22°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h

Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm accumulation

Humidity: 68%

Pressure: 1018 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -14°C, Low: -24°C

Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing late

Wind: W at 15 km/h

Atikokan

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -17°C, feels like -26°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 15 km/h

Precipitation: Cloudy, trace flurries

Humidity: 70%

Pressure: 1022 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -15°C, Low: -25°C

Conditions: Cloudy skies

Wind: W at 10–20 km/h

Sioux Lookout

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -19°C, feels like -29°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 20 km/h

Precipitation: Snow showers, <2 cm possible

Humidity: 80%

Pressure: 1023 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -20°C, Low: -30°C

Conditions: Partly sunny, very cold

Wind: WNW at 10–15 km/h

Pickle Lake

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -22°C, feels like -33°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 20 km/h

Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation

Humidity: 85%

Pressure: 1026 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -23°C, Low: -34°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy, bitter cold

Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Red Lake

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -21°C, feels like -31°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 15–20 km/h

Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm possible

Humidity: 78%

Pressure: 1024 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -22°C, Low: -32°C

Conditions: Cloudy skies

Wind: W at 10–15 km/h

Ear Falls

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -20°C, feels like -30°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 20 km/h

Precipitation: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

Humidity: 76%

Pressure: 1025 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -21°C, Low: -31°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy, frigid

Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Nipigon

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -15°C, feels like -23°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 15 km/h

Precipitation: Snow flurries, <2 cm possible

Humidity: 68%

Pressure: 1018 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -16°C, Low: -26°C

Conditions: Cloudy with occasional clearing

Wind: WNW at 10–20 km/h

Terrace Bay

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -12°C, feels like -19°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h

Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation

Humidity: 65%

Pressure: 1016 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -13°C, Low: -23°C

Conditions: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Armstrong

Today’s Weather Overview:

Temperature: -18°C, feels like -27°C with wind chill

Wind: NW at 20 km/h

Precipitation: Light snow, <1 cm possible

Humidity: 72%

Pressure: 1021 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

High: -19°C, Low: -30°C

Conditions: Cloudy skies, very cold

Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With extremely cold temperatures expected, dressing in layers is essential. Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, hats, gloves, and scarves are necessary to prevent frostbite. Waterproof boots are ideal for snowy regions.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Canada’s coldest month on record was February 1947 in Snag, Yukon, with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -63°C? Stay warm, Northwestern Ontario!