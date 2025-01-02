Northwestern Ontario Weather Overview: Expect Colder Weather

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A frigid air mass continues to dominate Northwestern Ontario, bringing predominantly cloudy skies and light snow to several regions.

Residents should prepare for very cold temperatures and occasional snow showers over the next few days.

Kenora

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -18°C, feels like -25°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 15 km/h
  • Precipitation: Light flurries possible, trace accumulation
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Pressure: 1020 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -17°C, Low: -27°C
  • Conditions: Mainly cloudy with isolated flurries
  • Wind: W at 10–20 km/h

Dryden

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -20°C, feels like -28°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Occasional light snow, 1–2 cm possible
  • Humidity: 75%
  • Pressure: 1025 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -18°C, Low: -29°C
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy, cold
  • Wind: WNW at 15 km/h

Fort Frances

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -16°C, feels like -22°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h
  • Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm accumulation
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Pressure: 1018 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -14°C, Low: -24°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing late
  • Wind: W at 15 km/h

Atikokan

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -17°C, feels like -26°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 15 km/h
  • Precipitation: Cloudy, trace flurries
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Pressure: 1022 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -15°C, Low: -25°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy skies
  • Wind: W at 10–20 km/h

Sioux Lookout

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -19°C, feels like -29°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Snow showers, <2 cm possible
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Pressure: 1023 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -20°C, Low: -30°C
  • Conditions: Partly sunny, very cold
  • Wind: WNW at 10–15 km/h

Pickle Lake

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -22°C, feels like -33°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation
  • Humidity: 85%
  • Pressure: 1026 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -23°C, Low: -34°C
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy, bitter cold
  • Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Red Lake

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -21°C, feels like -31°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 15–20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Intermittent light snow, <1 cm possible
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Pressure: 1024 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -22°C, Low: -32°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy skies
  • Wind: W at 10–15 km/h

Ear Falls

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -20°C, feels like -30°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Cloudy with isolated snow showers
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Pressure: 1025 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -21°C, Low: -31°C
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy, frigid
  • Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Nipigon

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -15°C, feels like -23°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 15 km/h
  • Precipitation: Snow flurries, <2 cm possible
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Pressure: 1018 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -16°C, Low: -26°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy with occasional clearing
  • Wind: WNW at 10–20 km/h

Terrace Bay

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -12°C, feels like -19°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 10–15 km/h
  • Precipitation: Snow flurries, <1 cm accumulation
  • Humidity: 65%
  • Pressure: 1016 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -13°C, Low: -23°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy with isolated snow showers
  • Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Armstrong

Today’s Weather Overview:

  • Temperature: -18°C, feels like -27°C with wind chill
  • Wind: NW at 20 km/h
  • Precipitation: Light snow, <1 cm possible
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Pressure: 1021 hPa

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

  • High: -19°C, Low: -30°C
  • Conditions: Cloudy skies, very cold
  • Wind: WNW at 10 km/h

Wardrobe Recommendations:
With extremely cold temperatures expected, dressing in layers is essential. Insulated jackets, thermal undergarments, hats, gloves, and scarves are necessary to prevent frostbite. Waterproof boots are ideal for snowy regions.

Weather Trivia:
Did you know that Canada’s coldest month on record was February 1947 in Snag, Yukon, with temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -63°C? Stay warm, Northwestern Ontario!

