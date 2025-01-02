Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Update for January 2 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As we step into the new year, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are embracing the full embrace of winter. Here’s a detailed weather forecast for January 2 through January 5, 2025, covering Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Currently 6° · Mostly cloudy Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada Today 8° -7° Low clouds and colder Friday -2° -12° Cloudy and colder, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation Saturday 0° -5° A little snow in the morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy, windy and very cold Sunday 7° -7° Cloudy

Big Trout Lake (KI):

Currently -6° · Mostly cloudy Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada Today 0° -13° Low clouds and colder Friday -10° -14° Cloudy and breezy; a few flurries in the afternoon Saturday -4° -6° Cloudy, becoming windier and cold Sunday 0° -11° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun

Sachigo Lake:

Currently -3° · Clear Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada Today -3° -16° Cloudy and colder Friday -11° -23° Cloudy and very cold Saturday -9° -12° Cloudy and very cold Sunday 1° -10° Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Sandy Lake:

Currently 1° · Mostly cloudy Sandy Lake, ON, Canada Today 1° -14° Cloudy and colder Friday -8° -21° Remaining cloudy and very cold Saturday -8° -15° Mostly cloudy and very cold Sunday 2° -8° Turning cloudy and not as cold

Kasabonika:

Currently -1° · Partly cloudy Kasabonika, ON, Canada Today 0° -12° Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy Friday -8° -18° Cloudy, breezy and colder with a couple of flurries in the afternoon Saturday -1° -8° Cloudy, breezy and cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation Sunday 3° -9° Sunny to partly cloudy

Bearskin Lake:

Currently 12° · Clear Bearskin Lake, ON, Canada Today 12° -6° Colder with low clouds Friday 1° -10° Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries Saturday -2° -4° Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun Sunday 5° -6° Not as cold with partial sunshine

Pikangikum:

Currently 2° · Mostly clear Pikangikum, ON, Canada Today 6° -13° Cloudy Friday -5° -23° Low clouds in the morning followed by clouds giving way to some sun Saturday -6° -19° Plenty of sunshine, but very cold Sunday 3° -14° Turning out cloudy and not as cold

Attawapiskat:

Currently 11° · Partly cloudy Attawapiskat, ON, Canada Today 5° 2° Cloudy and much colder Friday 4° 0° Windy and cold with snow, accumulating 5-10 cm Saturday 7° 5° Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm Sunday 15° 5° Remaining cloudy and breezy with snow, accumulating 1-3 cm; storm total snowfall 5-10 cm

Peawanuck:

Currently 1° · Cloudy Peawanuck, ON, Canada Today 6° 0° Cloudy and colder, turning breezy this afternoon with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm Friday 2° -1° Winds becoming strong; cloudy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating 2-4 cm Saturday 8° 5° Very windy; snow in the morning followed by snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the afternoon, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm; winds will be locally damaging Sunday 12° -11° Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm

Summer Beaver:

Currently 0° · Clear Summer Beaver, ON, Canada Today 3° -10° Low clouds and colder Friday -6° -16° Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon Saturday -4° -8° Remaining cloudy, brisk and cold Sunday 5° -8° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds

Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation:

Currently 1° · Cloudy Fort Severn, ON, Canada Today 6° -4° Cloudy and breezy; a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm Friday -3° -7° Very windy; colder with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm Saturday 5° 2° Winds gusting to 65 kph; snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging Sunday 6° -10° Very windy; a little snow at times in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm

Neskantaga:

Currently 1° · Mostly cloudy Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada Today 3° -9° Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy Friday -5° -14° Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon Saturday -4° -6° Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and cold Sunday 5° -9° Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Round Lake:

Currently 26° · Mostly cloudy Round Lake, ON, Canada Today 28° 13° Cloudy and windy Friday 18° 7° Mostly cloudy and colder Saturday 13° 8° Low clouds Sunday 12° 0° Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Cat Lake:

Currently 3° · Clear Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada Today 5° -13° Cloudy Friday -5° -20° Very cold with low clouds Saturday -6° -13° Partly sunny and very cold Sunday 3° -9° Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Given the frigid temperatures and potential snowfall, it’s advisable to layer up with thermal clothing, insulated jackets, snow boots, gloves, and hats. For communities expecting windy conditions, windproof outerwear will provide additional comfort.

Did You Know?

Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing extreme cold in December.

Stay warm and safe as you navigate the winter wonderland of Northern Ontario!