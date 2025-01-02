Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Update for January 2 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As we step into the new year, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are embracing the full embrace of winter. Here’s a detailed weather forecast for January 2 through January 5, 2025, covering Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):
|
Today
|
8°
-7°
|
Low clouds and colder
|
Friday
|
-2°
-12°
|
Cloudy and colder, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation
|
Saturday
|
0°
-5°
|
A little snow in the morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy, windy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
7°
-7°
|
Cloudy
Big Trout Lake (KI):
|
Today
|
0°
-13°
|
Low clouds and colder
|
Friday
|
-10°
-14°
|
Cloudy and breezy; a few flurries in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-4°
-6°
|
Cloudy, becoming windier and cold
|
Sunday
|
0°
-11°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun
Sachigo Lake:
|
Today
|
-3°
-16°
|
Cloudy and colder
|
Friday
|
-11°
-23°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-9°
-12°
|
Cloudy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
1°
-10°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold
Sandy Lake:
|
Today
|
1°
-14°
|
Cloudy and colder
|
Friday
|
-8°
-21°
|
Remaining cloudy and very cold
|
Saturday
|
-8°
-15°
|
Mostly cloudy and very cold
|
Sunday
|
2°
-8°
|
Turning cloudy and not as cold
Kasabonika:
|
Today
|
0°
-12°
|
Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy
|
Friday
|
-8°
-18°
|
Cloudy, breezy and colder with a couple of flurries in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-1°
-8°
|
Cloudy, breezy and cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation
|
Sunday
|
3°
-9°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy
Bearskin Lake:
|
Today
|
12°
-6°
|
Colder with low clouds
|
Friday
|
1°
-10°
|
Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries
|
Saturday
|
-2°
-4°
|
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun
|
Sunday
|
5°
-6°
|
Not as cold with partial sunshine
Pikangikum:
|
Today
|
6°
-13°
|
Cloudy
|
Friday
|
-5°
-23°
|
Low clouds in the morning followed by clouds giving way to some sun
|
Saturday
|
-6°
-19°
|
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold
|
Sunday
|
3°
-14°
|
Turning out cloudy and not as cold
Attawapiskat:
|
Today
|
5°
2°
|
Cloudy and much colder
|
Friday
|
4°
0°
|
Windy and cold with snow, accumulating 5-10 cm
|
Saturday
|
7°
5°
|
Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm
|
Sunday
|
15°
5°
|
Remaining cloudy and breezy with snow, accumulating 1-3 cm; storm total snowfall 5-10 cm
Peawanuck:
|
Today
|
6°
0°
|
Cloudy and colder, turning breezy this afternoon with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
|
Friday
|
2°
-1°
|
Winds becoming strong; cloudy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating 2-4 cm
|
Saturday
|
8°
5°
|
Very windy; snow in the morning followed by snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the afternoon, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm; winds will be locally damaging
|
Sunday
|
12°
-11°
|
Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm
Summer Beaver:
|
Today
|
3°
-10°
|
Low clouds and colder
|
Friday
|
-6°
-16°
|
Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-4°
-8°
|
Remaining cloudy, brisk and cold
|
Sunday
|
5°
-8°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds
Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation:
|
Today
|
6°
-4°
|
Cloudy and breezy; a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm
|
Friday
|
-3°
-7°
|
Very windy; colder with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm
|
Saturday
|
5°
2°
|
Winds gusting to 65 kph; snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging
|
Sunday
|
6°
-10°
|
Very windy; a little snow at times in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm
Neskantaga:
|
Today
|
3°
-9°
|
Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy
|
Friday
|
-5°
-14°
|
Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon
|
Saturday
|
-4°
-6°
|
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and cold
|
Sunday
|
5°
-9°
|
Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine
Round Lake:
|
Today
|
28°
13°
|
Cloudy and windy
|
Friday
|
18°
7°
|
Mostly cloudy and colder
|
Saturday
|
13°
8°
|
Low clouds
|
Sunday
|
12°
0°
|
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine
Cat Lake:
|
Today
|
5°
-13°
|
Cloudy
|
Friday
|
-5°
-20°
|
Very cold with low clouds
|
Saturday
|
-6°
-13°
|
Partly sunny and very cold
|
Sunday
|
3°
-9°
|
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold
Wardrobe Suggestions:
Given the frigid temperatures and potential snowfall, it’s advisable to layer up with thermal clothing, insulated jackets, snow boots, gloves, and hats. For communities expecting windy conditions, windproof outerwear will provide additional comfort.
Did You Know?
Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing extreme cold in December.
Stay warm and safe as you navigate the winter wonderland of Northern Ontario!