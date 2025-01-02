Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Update for January 2 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As we step into the new year, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are embracing the full embrace of winter. Here’s a detailed weather forecast for January 2 through January 5, 2025, covering Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Currently 6° · Mostly cloudy
Marten Falls 65, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and colder

Today
-7°
Low clouds and colder

Cloudy and colder, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation

Friday
-2°
-12°
Cloudy and colder, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a little snow at times with little or no accumulation

A little snow in the morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy, windy and very cold

Saturday
-5°
A little snow in the morning, accumulating a coating to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy, windy and very cold

Cloudy

Sunday
-7°
Cloudy

 

Big Trout Lake (KI):

Currently -6° · Mostly cloudy
Big Trout Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Low clouds and colder

Today
-13°
Low clouds and colder

Cloudy and breezy; a few flurries in the afternoon

Friday
-10°
-14°
Cloudy and breezy; a few flurries in the afternoon

Cloudy, becoming windier and cold

Saturday
-4°
-6°
Cloudy, becoming windier and cold

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun

Sunday
-11°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, plenty of sun

 

Sachigo Lake:

Currently -3° · Clear
Sachigo Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

Cloudy and colder

Today
-3°
-16°
Cloudy and colder

Cloudy and very cold

Friday
-11°
-23°
Cloudy and very cold

Cloudy and very cold

Saturday
-9°
-12°
Cloudy and very cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-10°
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

 

Sandy Lake:

Currently 1° · Mostly cloudy
Sandy Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Cloudy and colder

Today
-14°
Cloudy and colder

Remaining cloudy and very cold

Friday
-8°
-21°
Remaining cloudy and very cold

Mostly cloudy and very cold

Saturday
-8°
-15°
Mostly cloudy and very cold

Turning cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-8°
Turning cloudy and not as cold

 

Kasabonika:

Currently -1° · Partly cloudy
Kasabonika, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Today
-12°
Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Cloudy, breezy and colder with a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Friday
-8°
-18°
Cloudy, breezy and colder with a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Cloudy, breezy and cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation

Saturday
-1°
-8°
Cloudy, breezy and cold; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation

Sunny to partly cloudy

Sunday
-9°
Sunny to partly cloudy

 

Bearskin Lake:

Currently 12° · Clear
Bearskin Lake, ON, Canada
Clear

Colder with low clouds

Today
12°
-6°
Colder with low clouds

Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries

Friday
-10°
Colder with low clouds; a couple of afternoon flurries

Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun

Saturday
-2°
-4°
Very cold with intervals of clouds and sun

Not as cold with partial sunshine

Sunday
-6°
Not as cold with partial sunshine

 

Pikangikum:

Currently 2° · Mostly clear
Pikangikum, ON, Canada
Mostly clear

Cloudy

Today
-13°
Cloudy

Low clouds in the morning followed by clouds giving way to some sun

Friday
-5°
-23°
Low clouds in the morning followed by clouds giving way to some sun

Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Saturday
-6°
-19°
Plenty of sunshine, but very cold

Turning out cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-14°
Turning out cloudy and not as cold

Attawapiskat:

Currently 11° · Partly cloudy
Attawapiskat, ON, Canada
Partly cloudy

Cloudy and much colder

Today
Cloudy and much colder

Windy and cold with snow, accumulating 5-10 cm

Friday
Windy and cold with snow, accumulating 5-10 cm

Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm

Saturday
Cloudy and windy with snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm

Remaining cloudy and breezy with snow, accumulating 1-3 cm; storm total snowfall 5-10 cm

Sunday
15°
Remaining cloudy and breezy with snow, accumulating 1-3 cm; storm total snowfall 5-10 cm

 

Peawanuck:

Currently 1° · Cloudy
Peawanuck, ON, Canada
Cloudy

Cloudy and colder, turning breezy this afternoon with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Today
Cloudy and colder, turning breezy this afternoon with a little snow at times, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Winds becoming strong; cloudy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating 2-4 cm

Friday
-1°
Winds becoming strong; cloudy with occasional snow and flurries, mainly later, accumulating 2-4 cm

Very windy; snow in the morning followed by snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the afternoon, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Saturday
Very windy; snow in the morning followed by snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the afternoon, accumulating an additional 5-10 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm

Sunday
12°
-11°
Very windy; snow, accumulating an additional 2-4 cm

Summer Beaver:

Currently 0° · Clear
Summer Beaver, ON, Canada
Clear

Low clouds and colder

Today
-10°
Low clouds and colder

Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Friday
-6°
-16°
Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Remaining cloudy, brisk and cold

Saturday
-4°
-8°
Remaining cloudy, brisk and cold

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds

Sunday
-8°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, not as cold with sunshine and a few clouds

 

Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation:

Currently 1° · Cloudy
Fort Severn, ON, Canada
Cloudy

Cloudy and breezy; a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Today
-4°
Cloudy and breezy; a little snow at times this afternoon, accumulating a coating to 1 cm

Very windy; colder with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm

Friday
-3°
-7°
Very windy; colder with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm

Winds gusting to 65 kph; snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Saturday
Winds gusting to 65 kph; snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm; winds will be locally damaging

Very windy; a little snow at times in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm

Sunday
-10°
Very windy; a little snow at times in the morning with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy; storm total snowfall 2-4 cm

 

Neskantaga:

Currently 1° · Mostly cloudy
Neskantaga First Nation, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Today
-9°
Colder with some sun, then turning cloudy

Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Friday
-5°
-14°
Cloudy and colder; a couple of flurries in the afternoon

Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and cold

Saturday
-4°
-6°
Breezy in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and cold

Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine

Sunday
-9°
Not as cold with some clouds, then sunshine

 

Round Lake:

Currently 26° · Mostly cloudy
Round Lake, ON, Canada
Mostly cloudy

Cloudy and windy

Today
28°
13°
Cloudy and windy

Mostly cloudy and colder

Friday
18°
Mostly cloudy and colder

Low clouds

Saturday
13°
Low clouds

Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

Sunday
12°
Cold with periods of clouds and sunshine

 

Cat Lake:

Currently 3° · Clear
Cat Lake First Nation, ON, Canada
Clear

Cloudy

Today
-13°
Cloudy

Very cold with low clouds

Friday
-5°
-20°
Very cold with low clouds

Partly sunny and very cold

Saturday
-6°
-13°
Partly sunny and very cold

Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Sunday
-9°
Sunny to partly cloudy and not as cold

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Given the frigid temperatures and potential snowfall, it’s advisable to layer up with thermal clothing, insulated jackets, snow boots, gloves, and hats. For communities expecting windy conditions, windproof outerwear will provide additional comfort.

Did You Know?

Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing extreme cold in December.

Stay warm and safe as you navigate the winter wonderland of Northern Ontario!

