TB24053084

Missing Person – Heavenleigh MOSES-FORTIER, 15

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Heavenleigh MOSES-FORTIER, 15.

Heavenleigh was last seen at approximately 7:30pm on December 28, 2024, in the area of the 1300 block Neebing Avenue.

Heavenleigh is described as an Indigenous female, 5’4″ in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Heavenleigh was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black hoodie, black jacket, black slippers, and carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.