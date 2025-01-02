Blowing Snow Advisory – Wasaho Cree Nation, Attawapiskat and Peawanuck

Blowing Snow Advisory: Wintry Whiteout Weekend

Winter’s Fury Descends on Ontario’s Far North

A Blowing Snow Advisory is in effect for Fort Severn, Peawanuck and Attawapiskat with challenging conditions expected to develop starting Friday and continuing through Sunday. The advisory warns of dangerously reduced visibility, gusty winds, and accumulating snow that will make travel extremely hazardous.

What to Expect: Snow, Wind, and Near-Whiteout Conditions

Light snow will make its debut on Friday, accompanied by increasing northwesterly winds gusting to 60 km/h. As Friday night progresses, the weather will intensify. Wind gusts are forecasted to reach up to 80 km/h, creating areas of blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions.

Visibility will drop to near zero at times, particularly Friday night into Saturday. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Sunday, adding to the wintry mix. Winds will begin to ease on Sunday, but travel difficulties may persist until conditions stabilize.

A Look at the Stats

Winds : Gusting up to 80 km/h

: Gusting up to 80 km/h Snowfall : 10-15 cm expected

: 10-15 cm expected Visibility : Reduced to near zero at times

: Reduced to near zero at times Barometric Pressure : Expected to drop significantly during the storm

: Expected to drop significantly during the storm Humidity: Likely to hover at high levels due to continuous snowfall

Historic temperatures for this date remind us that January doesn’t pull punches. Wasaho’s record high for January 2 is a balmy -6.5°C, while the record low chills us to the bone at -36.2°C.

What Should You Do?

This is a weekend for hunkering down. Avoid unnecessary travel as roads and visibility will make conditions perilous. Dress in layers to stay warm, and if you’re venturing outdoors, don’t forget windproof outerwear—it’s going to be fierce out there!

Weather Trivia: Did You Know?

Blowing snow advisories aren’t just about snow falling; ground snow lifted by winds can reduce visibility as much as fresh snowfall. In places like Fort Severn, these conditions can mimic a full blizzard even with minimal new accumulation!