A 50/50 Where We All Win

Thunder Bay 50/50 Breaks Records Again

The Thunder Bay 50/50 grand prize has now surpassed an astounding $6 million! With tickets closing at midnight tonight, the clock is ticking for your chance to win one of the largest hospital 50/50 prizes ever awarded in Canada.

“We’ve shattered all records with this draw,” said Glenn Craig, President and CEO of the Health Sciences Foundation. “To think that this incredible prize, the largest hospital 50/50 draw in Canada, is happening right here in Thunder Bay is beyond exciting. This January 3rd, someone is going to wake up $6 million richer.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history. With the clock ticking down, this is your FINAL opportunity to secure your tickets. Remember, ticket sales close tonight, January 2nd, at 11:59 PM! The draw takes place January 3rd, 2025.

Tickets are available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or in-person at the 50/50 Store in Intercity Shopping Centre. Ticket packages are as follows:

• $10 for 5 numbers + 5 BONUS numbers = 10 numbers total

• $20 for 30 numbers + 20 BONUS numbers = 50 numbers total

• $50 for 150 numbers + BONUS 50 numbers = 200 numbers total

• $100 for 500 numbers + BONUS 200 numbers = 700 numbers total

• $250 December only Special Holiday Ticket Package for 1500 numbers + BONUS 500 numbers = 2,000 numbers total (Best Value)