Winter Weather Update for Northwestern Ontario: January 1–3, 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the New Year, Northwestern Ontario! From Kenora to Armstrong, we’re diving into a frosty yet beautiful start to 2025. Bundle up, as temperatures and snow take center stage.

Kenora

Kenora kicks off the New Year under mostly cloudy skies. January 1st sees a high of -12°C and a low of -20°C, with light northwest winds at 15 km/h. On January 2nd, expect a dip with temperatures around -16°C during the day and a nighttime plunge to -24°C. By January 3rd, conditions improve slightly with partly sunny skies and daytime highs near -15°C. Humidity remains around 70%, with barometric pressure steady at 102.3 kPa.

Historical extremes: Kenora has recorded a January 1st high of 5°C and a low of -38°C.

Dryden

Dryden welcomes 2025 with cloudy skies and a high of -11°C on January 1st. Temperatures drop to -19°C at night. January 2nd brings a chillier day at -15°C, while the nighttime low reaches -23°C. By January 3rd, skies partially clear, with daytime temperatures near -14°C. Winds hover around 10–20 km/h from the northwest, and barometric pressure is at 102.1 kPa.

Historical extremes: Dryden has seen January 1st temperatures as high as 4°C and as low as -40°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances sees overcast conditions on January 1st with a daytime high of -10°C and an evening low of -18°C. January 2nd turns colder, reaching -14°C during the day and -22°C at night. January 3rd offers some sunshine, with temperatures peaking at -13°C. Winds maintain a modest 15 km/h from the west, and humidity is about 75%.

Historical extremes: Fort Frances has recorded a balmy 6°C on January 1st and a frigid low of -42°C.

Atikokan

In Atikokan, January 1st is cloudy with a daytime high of -13°C and a low of -21°C. January 2nd sees cooler conditions, with highs near -17°C and nighttime lows reaching -25°C. January 3rd is a tad milder with highs at -15°C and lighter winds at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure steadies at 102.5 kPa.

Historical extremes: Atikokan’s records for January 1st include a high of 5°C and a low of -41°C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout starts 2025 with overcast skies and a high of -12°C on January 1st, dropping to -20°C overnight. January 2nd is colder, with daytime highs of -16°C and nighttime lows near -23°C. By January 3rd, partial sunshine emerges with highs at -14°C. Winds stay at 10–15 km/h from the northwest.

Historical extremes: Sioux Lookout has seen January 1st temperatures range from 4°C to -39°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake’s January 1st features cloudy skies, a high of -14°C, and a low of -22°C. January 2nd becomes frostier with a daytime high of -17°C and nighttime lows of -25°C. On January 3rd, brighter skies and a high of -15°C are expected. Winds are calm, and humidity is near 80%.

Historical extremes: Pickle Lake has experienced January 1st temperatures from 3°C to -40°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake enters January with a high of -11°C on January 1st and a nighttime low of -19°C. On January 2nd, the mercury falls further with a high of -15°C and a low of -23°C. January 3rd brings partly sunny skies and daytime highs of -14°C. Winds stay light at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure remains around 102.0 kPa.

Historical extremes: Red Lake’s warmest January 1st reached 4°C, while the coldest hit -38°C.

Ear Falls

January 1st in Ear Falls is cloudy with highs near -12°C and lows of -20°C. January 2nd turns brisker, with daytime temperatures of -16°C and nighttime lows of -24°C. January 3rd offers slight relief, with a high of -15°C. Humidity is at 70%, and winds remain light from the northwest.

Historical extremes: Ear Falls has seen January 1st temperatures peak at 4°C and plummet to -39°C.

Terrace Bay and Nipigon

The Lake Superior shoreline remains cold and windy. January 1st features snow flurries in Nipigon and Terrace Bay, with daytime highs of -10°C and lows of -18°C. January 2nd brings slightly colder weather at -14°C during the day and -22°C overnight. By January 3rd, skies clear slightly with highs near -13°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong sees its first days of 2025 under cloudy skies. January 1st temperatures peak at -14°C, falling to -22°C overnight. January 2nd chills further with daytime highs of -17°C and nighttime lows of -25°C. January 3rd remains cold but offers more sunshine, with highs at -15°C. Winds are gentle at 10 km/h.

Historical extremes: Armstrong has recorded January 1st highs of 5°C and lows of -40°C.

Weather Trivia

Did you know the term “January thaw” originates from midwinter temperature rises? Despite frigid starts, Northwestern Ontario often sees a brief warming spell later this month!