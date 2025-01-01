Toronto Weather Outlook: Snow, Flurries, and a Frosty Start to 2025

Toronto, your New Year begins with a wintry mix of rain, snow, and chilly temperatures. Here’s the detailed forecast to keep you informed and ready.

Current Conditions (January 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM)

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the morning, with a temperature of 1.9°C and a dew point of 1.4°C, making it feel damp and chilly. Winds from the northwest are strong at 35 km/h, gusting to 45 km/h. Humidity is high at 97%, and visibility is a clear 24 km. The barometric pressure is rising at 100.3 kPa.

January 1, 2025: Rain, Snow, and Flurries

Periods of rain or wet snow transition to snow by late morning, tapering off near noon. The afternoon brings cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries. Temperatures rise to a high of 3°C, but gusty northwest winds at 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h at times, will make it feel colder. UV index is low at 1.

Tonight, mainly cloudy skies persist with a continued 60% chance of flurries. Winds shift slightly westward, maintaining their gusty nature. Overnight lows dip to -2°C, with a wind chill feeling like -9°C.

January 2, 2025: Flurries and Cold Winds

Thursday remains mainly cloudy, with a 60% chance of flurries throughout the day. High temperatures reach 0°C, but brisk west winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, keep the wind chill at -9°C in the morning. Overnight, skies clear slightly, with a 40% chance of flurries and temperatures falling to -5°C.

January 3, 2025: Sun, Cloud, and Flurries

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries. Daytime highs hover around 0°C, while nighttime temperatures drop to -7°C under partly cloudy skies. A 60% chance of flurries remains in the evening.

Looking Ahead to January 4, 2025

Saturday turns colder, with highs only reaching -4°C under mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. By night, expect temperatures to fall to -9°C, continuing the trend of cold and unsettled weather.

Wardrobe Tips

On January 1st, waterproof shoes and a warm coat are essential for navigating slushy conditions and gusty winds.

For January 2nd and 3rd, dress in insulated layers, and don’t forget gloves and a scarf to protect against the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Toronto experienced its snowiest January day on January 23, 1966, when a record 38.1 cm of snow fell. While this week’s snow is much lighter, it’s a good reminder of Toronto’s wintry extremes!