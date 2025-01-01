Thunder Bay Weather: A Chilly Start to 2025 – Happy New Year!

Happy New Year, Thunder Bay! The first few days of 2025 promise light snow, brisk winds, and a steady drop in temperatures.

Here’s your detailed weather outlook.

Current Conditions (January 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM)
Thunder Bay wakes up to light snow with a temperature of -6.5°C, though it feels more like -12°C due to a west-northwest wind at 14 km/h. Humidity stands at 74%, and visibility remains a solid 24 km. The barometric pressure is rising at 101.4 kPa, signaling stable yet cold conditions.

January 1, 2025: Light Snow and Brisk Winds
Light snow continues throughout the day, with northwest winds picking up to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h this morning. Daytime temperatures rise slightly to -4°C, though the wind chill will make it feel closer to -14°C.

Tonight, skies remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds persist from the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. Temperatures drop to -9°C, and the wind chill plunges to a frosty -15°C.

January 2, 2025: Cloudy with Flurries
Thursday sees mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds shift westward at 20 km/h before calming early in the morning. Highs reach -6°C, but the wind chill will feel closer to -16°C.

Thursday night brings overcast skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Temperatures drop sharply to -17°C, making for a cold evening.

January 3, 2025: Sunshine Returns, But Temperatures Fall
Friday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but the thermometer struggles to climb, peaking at -14°C. By night, skies clear, and the temperature dips to a bone-chilling -23°C.

Looking Ahead: January 4–5, 2025
Saturday and Sunday bring clear, sunny skies. Daytime highs hover around -16°C on Saturday and -13°C on Sunday. Overnight lows remain bitterly cold at -22°C to -19°C. The sun will shine, but you’ll want to stay bundled up.

Wardrobe Tips

  • January 1–2: Layer up with insulated coats, snow boots, and windproof accessories to handle wind chills as low as -16°C.
  • January 3–5: Extreme cold gear is a must for nighttime temperatures nearing -23°C. Keep your face covered to avoid frostbite.

Weather Trivia
Did you know that Thunder Bay once recorded a January low of -41.1°C in 1979? While this week’s lows aren’t breaking records, they’re a reminder of winter’s icy grip!

