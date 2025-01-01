Sudbury Weather Outlook: Snowy Start to the New Year

Happy New Year, Greater Sudbury! 2025 kicks off with light snow, chilly winds, and a true winter vibe. Here’s the forecast to help you plan your week.

Current Conditions (January 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM)

Sudbury wakes up to light snow with a temperature of -2.9°C and a wind chill making it feel like -8°C. Winds are coming from the northwest at 15 km/h, with humidity at 90%. Visibility is reduced to 5 km due to the snow, and barometric pressure is on the rise at 100.8 kPa.

January 1, 2025: Snow and Cold Winds

Snow continues throughout the day with northwest winds increasing to 20 km/h this afternoon. The temperature will hover around a high of -2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -9°C.

Tonight, snow tapers off, leaving mainly cloudy skies. The temperature drops to -8°C, and the wind chill dives further to -14°C. Winds remain from the northwest at 20 km/h.

January 2, 2025: Cloudy and Chilly

Thursday brings overcast skies, but the winds ease slightly, becoming light by the morning. Temperatures peak at -5°C, with a biting wind chill of -15°C in the morning, moderating to -9°C by the afternoon. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to a frigid -15°C.

January 3, 2025: A Cold, Brisk Day

Friday features a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of flurries. Daytime highs only reach -13°C, while the nighttime temperature drops to -18°C under mostly cloudy skies. Flurries remain a possibility throughout the night.

Looking Ahead to January 4, 2025

Saturday continues the trend of wintry cold, with highs of -15°C and lows of -18°C. Flurries are likely throughout the day, maintaining a 30% chance.

Wardrobe Tips

January 1st: Wear snow boots and layers to stay warm and dry during the snow.

January 2nd–4th: Opt for your thickest coat, thermal gloves, and a scarf to shield against wind chills as low as -15°C to -18°C.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Sudbury recorded one of its coldest January days at -41.1°C on January 29, 1989? While this week isn’t breaking records, it’s a reminder of Sudbury’s frosty potential.