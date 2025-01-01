Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Snow Squalls and Blowing Snow Create Treacherous Conditions

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island, as lake effect snow ramps up today and continues through Thursday night. Residents should brace for challenging travel conditions and significant snowfall.

Current Conditions (January 1, 2025, at 7:00 AM)

The morning starts mostly cloudy with a temperature of 1.2°C. Winds from the west-northwest are steady at 26 km/h, creating a slight chill. Humidity is 76%, and visibility remains good at 24 km for now, but conditions will deteriorate rapidly as snow squalls develop. The barometric pressure is rising at 101.1 kPa.

January 1, 2025: Flurries and Snow Squalls

Flurries off Lake Superior intensify into heavier, localized snow squalls this afternoon. These squalls, combined with gusty northwest winds of 30 km/h (up to 50 km/h), will create local blowing snow and drastically reduced visibility. Temperatures peak at 1°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -9°C. Snowfall amounts range from 5 to 10 cm by evening.

Tonight, squalls persist with local snowfall of 10 to 20 cm and wind chills dropping to -13°C as temperatures fall to -5°C. Travel will be hazardous due to blowing snow and sudden whiteout conditions.

January 2, 2025: Persistent Snow and Bitter Winds

Thursday continues with flurries and snow squalls, adding another 10 to 15 cm of snow by evening. Temperatures reach a high of -3°C, with wind chills hovering around -12°C due to west winds at 20 km/h. By night, conditions worsen as gusty winds and snow squalls persist. The low drops to -13°C with blowing snow remaining a concern.

January 3, 2025: Cold and Cloudy with Flurries

Friday brings overcast skies and a 60% chance of flurries. Daytime highs reach -8°C, while overnight lows plummet to -17°C. Flurries remain likely, though snowfall amounts are less significant than earlier in the week.

Looking Ahead to January 4, 2025

Saturday stays cold and unsettled with a 70% chance of flurries. Temperatures remain frigid, with highs of -9°C and lows near -16°C. Blowing snow is less likely, but lingering flurries could still cause visibility challenges.

Wardrobe Tips

January 1–2: Waterproof boots and thick winter coats are a must. Add windproof layers to handle the wind chills and blowing snow.

January 3–4: Insulated gloves, hats, and scarves are essential as temperatures dip to -17°C or lower.

Safety Advisory

If traveling during the snow squall period, expect sudden changes in weather and reduced visibility. Allow extra time and maintain safe distances between vehicles.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that snow squalls can drop up to 30 cm of snow in just a few hours? This makes them one of winter’s most intense weather phenomena.