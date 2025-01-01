Ottawa Weather Outlook: Snowy and Chilly Start to 2025

Ottawa residents, it’s time to bundle up! The first few days of 2025 bring a mix of rain, snow, and cold temperatures. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect.

Current Conditions (January 1, 2025, at 6:00 AM)

The day starts off mostly cloudy with a temperature of 0.8°C and a northeast wind at 13 km/h. The humidity is high at 95%, with a rising barometric pressure of 100.1 kPa. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, but snow is on the way.

January 1, 2025: A Snowy Day Ahead

The morning brings periods of rain or snow, transitioning to snow as temperatures hover around a high of 1°C. Expect around 5 cm of snow during the day. By night, an additional 2–4 cm of snow is likely, with west winds picking up to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures dip to -3°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -10°C.

January 2, 2025: Light Snow and Blustery Conditions

On Thursday, light snow persists into the morning, tapering off near noon. The day remains cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The high reaches -3°C, but gusty west winds up to 50 km/h create a brisk wind chill of -12°C. By evening, flurries remain a possibility, with temperatures falling to -8°C.

January 3, 2025: Cold and Cloudy

Friday continues the cloudy trend, with a 30% chance of flurries. Daytime highs peak at -6°C, and nighttime lows drop to -13°C. Winds calm slightly compared to previous days, but it will still feel chilly.

Looking Ahead to January 4, 2025

Saturday brings colder weather, with highs reaching only -11°C and a persistent chance of flurries. By night, expect clearing skies and a bitter low of -19°C. It’s shaping up to be a true winter wonderland.

Wardrobe Tips

For January 1st: Waterproof boots and a warm coat are a must, as slushy conditions could make travel tricky.

On January 2nd and 3rd: Insulated layers, hats, and gloves are essential to combat the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Ottawa’s heaviest recorded snowfall in a single January day was 41.4 cm on January 20, 1978? While this week’s snow totals are far less, it’s a reminder of the city’s snowy past!