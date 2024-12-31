New Year’s Day Thunder Bay Open and Closed

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – For New Years Day in Thunder Bay most businesses and all government offices are closed. Intercity Mall is closed as are Walmart, Home Depot, Safeway, Freshco, Renco Foods.

Skafs in Current River will be open New Years Day.

Most fast food restaurants and regular restaurants should be open however checking their social media pages or website will prevent disappointement.

Thunder Bay Police advise that they are running as usual on both New Years Eve and New Years Day but ask that you try not to have to have them involved in your activities.

Don’t drink and drive!

Remember starting 2025 in a good way will really make a difference in your life.

Thunder Bay Transit will operate a regular schedule for New Years Eve and be on holiday schedule for January 1, 2025.