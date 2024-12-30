Traveller’s Weather Report: Ottawa to Kenora via Ontario’s Highways

From the Nation’s Capital to the Lake of the Woods: Winter Conditions Across Ontario

Winter’s grip is tightening across Ontario this morning, with a mix of rain, snow, fog, and freezing temperatures creating a challenging travel landscape for motorists. Here’s a detailed look at the conditions along your route through Ottawa, Toronto, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Geraldton, Thunder Bay, Dryden, and Kenora, with special attention to Highways 401, 11, and 17.

Ottawa to Toronto (Highway 417 and Highway 401)

Ottawa starts the day with light rain and temperatures at 4°C, falling to 3°C by the afternoon. Rain will mix with snow as gusty winds up to 40 km/h sweep through. Visibility is limited, and wet roads may become slick. Toronto sees cloudy skies with a high of 4°C and rain transitioning to snow by evening. Winds gusting up to 60 km/h will add a challenge. Travelers along Highways 417 and 401 should drive cautiously as conditions shift from wet to icy.

Toronto to Sudbury (Highway 400 and Highway 69)

Heading north, Sudbury faces dual challenges: a Rainfall Warning and a Winter Travel Advisory. Rain this morning will transition to heavy, wet snow, with accumulations of 5-10 cm. Winds gusting to 40 km/h and reduced visibility in snow will make Highway 69 a slippery and potentially hazardous drive. Temperatures near 0°C will freeze any standing water, so be alert for icy patches.

Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie (Highway 17)

A mix of rain and snow transitions to snow in Sault Ste. Marie, with strong northwest winds gusting up to 60 km/h. Snow accumulations will be lighter than in Sudbury, but roads will remain slippery. Temperatures around 2°C, dropping to -1°C tonight, mean conditions will worsen after dark.

Sault Ste. Marie to Geraldton (Highways 17 and 11)

Geraldton sees cloudy skies with light snow and the risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Northwest winds up to 20 km/h will keep wind chills near -7°C. Icy road conditions are possible along Highway 11, especially on untreated surfaces. Expect temperatures to hover near 0°C during the day, dropping to -4°C overnight.

Geraldton to Thunder Bay (Highways 11 and 17)

Thunder Bay begins the day at -1°C under cloudy skies. Wind chills of -6°C in the morning and -11°C overnight mean frosty driving conditions. Fog patches may linger early, reducing visibility. Highways 11 and 17 will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries as snow chances increase moving toward New Year’s Day.

Thunder Bay to Dryden (Highway 17)

Mist and cloudy skies greet drivers in Dryden, with a 30% chance of flurries increasing to 70% by evening. Temperatures will rise to -3°C before dropping to -7°C overnight. Watch for icy patches as wind chills drop to -13°C. The misty start could make for slippery roads, especially on elevated sections of Highway 17.

Dryden to Kenora (Highway 17)

Kenora remains under a Fog Advisory this morning, with near-zero visibility in dense patches. Freezing fog combined with sub-zero temperatures of -5°C may leave roads icy. Conditions improve as fog lifts later this morning, but light snow is expected tonight, with temperatures dropping to -8°C. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.

Travel Tips for Ontario’s Highways

Winter conditions demand extra caution and preparation:

Check 511ON.ca for real-time updates on road closures and conditions.

for real-time updates on road closures and conditions. Reduce speed in areas with fog, snow, or ice.

Ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and emergency supplies.

Allow extra travel time, especially on longer routes through northern Ontario.

Stay Safe on Ontario’s Winter Roads

From Ottawa to Kenora, the varied weather conditions—ranging from rain and fog to snow and freezing temperatures—make this a challenging day for travel. Keep an eye on changing conditions and drive cautiously to ensure a safe journey through Ontario’s winter wonderland.