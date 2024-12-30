Toronto Weather: A Windy and Cloudy Transition to 2025

Cloudy Skies with a Mix of Rain and Snow

Good morning, Toronto! The city greets us today with cloudy skies and a cool 4°C at 6:00 AM, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The dew point sits at 1.8°C, contributing to a humidity of 86%, so it feels a little damp. The barometric pressure is at 99.1 kPa and rising—a promising sign of more stable conditions later. Winds are sweeping in from the south-southwest at 29 km/h, gusting to 39 km/h, keeping things breezy.

This morning starts with a 40% chance of rain showers, transitioning into a mix of rain and snow. By this afternoon, that mix will likely revert to intermittent rain showers or flurries. Winds will shift to the west and pick up to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, before calming down slightly around noon. Despite the chill, the temperature will hold steady at 4°C, with a UV index of 1—another low-sunscreen day.

Tonight: A Cloudy Night with a Temperature Dip

The clouds stick around tonight as winds ease to a light breeze late in the evening. The temperature will dip to -1°C, so bundle up if you’re out enjoying the winter evening. It’s a great night for a walk—just dress warmly and be ready for a brisk breeze.

New Year’s Eve and Beyond: Flurries on the Horizon

Tuesday, December 31, will bring a high of 4°C under mainly cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain showers or flurries may liven up the afternoon, but the evening brings a mix of rain and snow, with lows near 1°C.

New Year’s Day keeps the winter vibes going, with a 60% chance of snow and a high of 1°C. Flurries linger into January 2, where temperatures will hover around 0°C during the day and drop to -5°C overnight.

Historical Highs and Lows

Toronto’s warmest December 30 was in 2004, when the mercury soared to 14.9°C—a far cry from the brisk chill today. The record low of -21.7°C was set in 1917, a stark reminder of just how icy Toronto winters can get.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Today’s breezy and damp conditions call for a wind-resistant coat and waterproof boots. Layers will keep you warm as the temperature fluctuates, and gloves are a good idea for the evening.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto experiences an average of 40.9 cm of snowfall each December. While that’s not the heaviest snowfall among Canadian cities, it’s enough to bring out the sleds and shovels as the city embraces its winter wonderland.

