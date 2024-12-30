Thunder Bay Weather: Cloudy Skies and a Chilly Countdown to 2025

Cloudy Start with Mild Winds

Good morning, Thunder Bay! The day begins at -1°C under cloudy skies, with a light westerly breeze at 7 km/h making it feel like -3°C. Observations at Thunder Bay Airport show a relative humidity of 84% and excellent visibility of 19 km. Barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising, signaling stable weather conditions for now.

The forecast for today keeps the skies cloudy with winds picking up slightly to 15 km/h. A high of 1°C is expected, but the wind chill this morning will make it feel closer to -6°C. While not overly cold, it’s a day for a warm jacket and gloves if you’re heading out.

Tonight: A Colder Evening

Tonight remains cloudy, with light winds and temperatures dropping to -6°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -5°C early in the evening, dipping to a brisk -11°C overnight.

The Week Ahead: Cloudy with Flurries

Tuesday, December 31, brings overcast skies with winds shifting northwest at 20 km/h by morning. The high will be -3°C, but wind chills will make it feel like -13°C in the morning and -7°C by afternoon. Flurries are possible overnight, with temperatures dropping to -8°C.

New Year’s Day continues with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. A high of -4°C and a low of -11°C are expected. By Thursday, January 2, temperatures cool further, with a high of -6°C and an overnight low of -16°C. It’s shaping up to be a chilly start to the New Year.

Historical Highs and Lows

Thunder Bay’s record high for December 30 was a mild 7.8°C in 1984, while the record low was a frosty -35.0°C in 1993. Today’s -1°C feels moderate by comparison, but winter’s icy grip is on the horizon.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Dress warmly in layers to handle the chilly wind chills, especially in the morning and evening. Insulated boots and a hat are recommended for outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that Thunder Bay is known as one of Canada’s sunniest winter cities? While today is cloudy, the region typically averages over 2,200 hours of sunshine annually.