Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul Weather: Light Snow and a Frosty Week Ahead

A Snowy and Chilly Monday Morning

Good morning, Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul! The day starts with light snow, -3°C temperatures, and a wind chill of -6°C. Observations at Sioux Lookout Airport report a humidity of 95% and light north winds at 7 km/h, giving the air a damp, wintry feel. Visibility is 10 km, and the barometric pressure is 100.9 kPa and rising, suggesting improving conditions later.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries throughout the day. Fog patches lingering from earlier will dissipate by mid-morning, and light winds up to 15 km/h will keep the wind chill around -8°C. Temperatures will peak at -2°C, so layer up for a frosty but manageable day outdoors.

Tonight: More Snow and a Drop in Temperatures

Cloudy skies dominate tonight with a 30% chance of flurries increasing to 70% late in the evening as light snow moves in. Winds will remain gentle at 15 km/h, but the temperature will dip to -7°C, and the wind chill will make it feel like -11°C.

The Week Ahead: Snowy and Colder

Tuesday, December 31, brings a 70% chance of light snow with cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds shift westward at 20 km/h in the morning, and temperatures will reach a high of -4°C. Morning wind chills will feel like -13°C before moderating to -8°C by the afternoon. Overnight, flurries may persist as temperatures drop to -9°C.

New Year’s Day continues the cloudy theme with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -7°C. Overnight lows will plunge to -14°C. By Thursday, January 2, the mercury sinks further with highs near -10°C and overnight lows of -22°C, making it a frigid start to 2025.

Historical Highs and Lows

Sioux Lookout’s warmest December 30 reached 5.0°C in 1959, while the record low of -40.0°C was set in 1964. Compared to these extremes, today’s -3°C feels quite manageable, even if the wind chill adds a sharp edge.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Stay warm with insulated outerwear and a cozy hat to protect against the wind chill. Sturdy winter boots are a must for navigating snowy and icy conditions.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Sioux Lookout is nicknamed the “Hub of the North”? Its strategic location has made it a key crossroads for northern Ontario, even when heavy snow blankets the region.