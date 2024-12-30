Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds Ahead

A Windy Morning with Rain and Snow

Sault Ste. Marie starts the day at 2°C with light rain and blustery northwest winds blowing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 48 km/h. Humidity is high at 97%, adding to the damp and chilly feel. Observations at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport report improving visibility at 16 km, but don’t let that fool you—wet and windy conditions will dominate today. Barometric pressure is on the rise at 99.9 kPa, signaling a slow stabilization of weather systems.

The forecast calls for rain mixed with snow tapering off this morning, leaving cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will intensify, reaching 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h, so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will hold steady at 2°C throughout the day, with a UV index of 1 offering minimal concern for sun exposure.

Tonight: Breezy and Cloudy

Tonight’s forecast is more subdued but still chilly, with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds from the west will ease from 30 km/h to light by morning. Temperatures will remain steady near 1°C, making for a brisk evening with a noticeable chill in the air.

The Week Ahead: Flurries and Squalls

Tuesday, December 31, remains mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries and a high of 2°C. Temperatures dip to -5°C overnight, setting the stage for a cold New Year’s Day.

January 1 will bring a high of -1°C under cloudy skies, with a 60% chance of flurries or snow squalls. These conditions persist into January 2, with highs dropping further to -4°C and overnight lows plunging to -11°C. Bundle up, as the wind chill will make it feel even colder during the first days of 2025.

Historical Highs and Lows

On December 30, Sault Ste. Marie has experienced a record high of 7.8°C (1984) and a record low of -30.6°C (1938). Today’s temperatures feel mild in comparison, but the gusty winds make it a classic winter day in the north.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Windproof and waterproof layers are a must today. Insulated boots and a warm hat will keep you comfortable in the wind and wet conditions. Keep an extra layer handy for later when the temperature and wind chill combine to feel even colder.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Sault Ste. Marie is one of the snowiest cities in Canada, averaging nearly 300 cm of snow each winter? That’s enough to bury a small car!