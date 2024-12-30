Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather: Fog Advisory and a Frosty Week

Foggy Start with Freezing Temperatures

Good morning, Kenora, Highway 17 travelers, Whitedog, and Lake of the Woods residents! A fog advisory is in effect, with patchy dense fog reducing visibility to near zero in some areas. Observations at Kenora Airport show freezing fog, -5°C, and a humidity of 96%. Winds are light at 3 km/h from the southeast, with a wind chill of -6°C. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.0 kPa and rising, hinting at gradual improvements. Visibility is down to just 0.4 km, so drive cautiously and allow extra time for your morning commute.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate later this morning, leaving cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Light winds up to 15 km/h will make the high of -3°C feel like -8°C. Watch for icy patches on roads, parking lots, and walkways due to sub-zero temperatures.

Tonight: Snow Returns

The evening remains cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries increasing to 70% late tonight as light snow moves in. Temperatures drop to -8°C, with wind chills making it feel like -12°C. Light winds persist, so conditions will remain calm but cold.

The Week Ahead: Chilly and Snowy

Tuesday, December 31, will bring a 70% chance of light snow and a high of -6°C. Winds from the west at 20 km/h in the morning will intensify the chill, with wind chills hitting -17°C in the morning and -8°C by the afternoon. Overnight lows dip to -11°C with a 40% chance of flurries.

New Year’s Day continues the snowy theme with a high of -8°C and a low of -15°C. By Thursday, January 2, temperatures will fall further to a high of -11°C, with a bitter overnight low of -22°C. Keep those layers handy!

Historical Highs and Lows

Kenora’s warmest December 30 reached 5.6°C in 1987, while the coldest on record was a bone-chilling -38.9°C in 1964. Today’s -5°C sits comfortably between these extremes, though the fog and icy conditions make it no less challenging.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Dress warmly for the foggy morning and snowy night ahead. Insulated boots, gloves, and windproof outerwear are essential for staying comfortable, especially with wind chills deepening through the week.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Lake of the Woods has over 14,500 islands, making it one of the largest freshwater archipelagos in the world? Winter fog often transforms this scenic area into a surreal, frosty wonderland.