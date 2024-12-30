Greater Sudbury Weather: Rain, Snow, and a Slippery Start to the Week

Two Alerts in Effect: Rainfall Warning and Winter Travel Advisory

Greater Sudbury is in for a weather rollercoaster today, with two active alerts to keep residents on their toes. The morning begins with light rain, a chilly 0°C, and a humidity of 98%. Observed at the Greater Sudbury Airport at 6:00 AM, the pressure is at 99.1 kPa and falling, signaling a dynamic weather system. Winds from the north are blowing at 23 km/h, gusting up to 34 km/h, adding to the brisk conditions. Visibility is reduced to 6 km, making it important to stay vigilant if you’re heading out.

Rainfall Warning: Slippery and Flood-Prone

Rainfall amounts between 20-30 mm are expected as the frozen ground struggles to absorb the moisture. This rain, combined with melting snow, could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. Keep an eye out for water pooling on roads and avoid creeks and riverbanks, as they’re especially dangerous today.

Winter Travel Advisory: Snow Takes Over

As the rain transitions to snow this morning, accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are expected, particularly west of the city. Heavy, wet snow may cause isolated power outages and hazardous travel conditions. Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots could quickly become treacherous, so ensure your vehicle is winter-ready before heading out. The snow is expected to taper off by this afternoon.

The Day Ahead: Rain to Snow

The day kicks off with a mix of rain and snow, which will evolve into mainly snow by late morning. Precipitation wraps up this afternoon, leaving cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds will shift westward, gusting to 40 km/h, and the temperature will hold steady near 0°C. By evening, it drops to -4°C with a wind chill of -7, so bundle up if you’re venturing out.

New Year’s Eve and Beyond: Cloudy and Chilly

Tuesday, December 31, brings mostly cloudy skies and a high of 1°C, but morning wind chills will make it feel like -7. Expect a 30% chance of flurries into the evening as temperatures dip back to -4°C. The first days of 2025 stay cloudy with light flurries and highs near -2°C on New Year’s Day, dropping to a frigid -10°C at night. By Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud offers some brightness, but temperatures remain firmly in the winter zone with highs of -5°C.

Historical Highs and Lows

December 30 holds a historical high of 6.3°C (1990) and a record low of -34.4°C (1933). Today’s 0°C feels modestly mild compared to these extremes.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Today’s conditions call for waterproof boots, warm layers, and a sturdy winter coat. Keep gloves and a hat handy as the wind chill intensifies later.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Sudbury holds the record for the largest snowbank ever created in Ontario? Built during a snow festival, it was over 30 feet high—proving that Sudbury knows snow like no other!