Geraldton and Greenstone Weather: A Cloudy Day with a Wintry Chill

Cloudy Skies with Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle

Good morning to Geraldton, Greenstone, and travelers along Highway 11! The day begins at -1°C under cloudy skies, with observations at the Geraldton Airport reporting a humidity of 96% and a northwest breeze at 15 km/h making it feel like -5°C.

Visibility is a decent 16 km, but there’s a 60% chance of light snow today, with the added risk of freezing drizzle making surfaces slick. Barometric pressure stands at 100.4 kPa, indicating stable but wintry conditions.

The wind will pick up slightly, reaching 20 km/h later this morning, as temperatures rise to a high of 0°C. However, the wind chill will keep things feeling closer to -7°C, so bundle up for any outdoor errands or travel.

Tonight: Flurries and a Drop in Temperature

Tonight remains cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries lingering. Northwest winds at 20 km/h will persist, pushing the wind chill down to a brisk -10°C as temperatures settle at -4°C. It’s a good evening to stay cozy indoors, especially with slippery conditions potentially developing outdoors.

The Week Ahead: Flurries and Deepening Cold

Tuesday, December 31, will continue the theme of cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C. Winds will calm slightly by the afternoon, but the wind chill will still hover around -10°C. Overnight, the mercury dips to -8°C.

New Year’s Day on January 1 brings a similar forecast with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C, dropping to -12°C overnight. Thursday, January 2, sees temperatures plummet further, with highs of -8°C and overnight lows reaching a frigid -20°C. The 40% chance of flurries continues, reinforcing the frosty winter vibe.

Historical Highs and Lows

Geraldton’s record high for December 30 is 6.5°C, set in 1984, while the coldest temperature on record for this date was a biting -37.8°C in 1980. Today’s -1°C feels relatively mild compared to those extremes, but the wind chill will still make it feel like classic northern Ontario weather.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Layer up for the day with warm, windproof clothing. A good pair of insulated gloves and sturdy boots with grip are essential, especially with the potential for icy patches due to freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Geraldton experiences some of the longest snow seasons in Ontario? Snowfall often begins in late October and can persist well into April, making it a winter lover’s paradise.