Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather: Misty Morning and Snowy Days Ahead

Misty Start with Cloudy Skies

Good morning, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and travelers along Highways 17 and 105! The day begins under a blanket of mist with temperatures at -4°C and calm winds, making for a quiet but frosty morning. Observations at the Dryden Airport show humidity at 96% and reduced visibility of 4 km. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.0 kPa, indicating stable but wintry conditions.

As the day unfolds, fog patches will dissipate, leaving behind cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds may pick up slightly to 15 km/h, giving a wind chill of -9°C. Temperatures will peak at -3°C, but it’ll feel much colder with the wind factored in.

Tonight: Snow on the Horizon

Cloudy skies persist tonight with a 30% chance of flurries increasing to 70% as light snow is expected late in the evening. Winds remain light at 15 km/h, and temperatures will dip to -7°C, with wind chills making it feel like -13°C.

The Week Ahead: Snow and Deepening Cold

Tuesday, December 31, will bring a 70% chance of light snow and a high of -5°C. West winds at 20 km/h will add to the chill, with wind chills as low as -14°C. Snow chances linger overnight, with lows of -10°C and a 40% chance of flurries.

New Year’s Day on January 1 will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -7°C. The nighttime low will drop further to -14°C. By Thursday, January 2, expect highs of -10°C and a frigid overnight low of -22°C, so prepare for a bitter start to 2025.

Historical Highs and Lows

Dryden’s warmest December 30 was 4.8°C in 1987, while the record low of -38.9°C was set in 1964. Compared to these extremes, today’s -4°C feels like a manageable, if chilly, winter day.

Wardrobe Wisdom

Bundle up for the frosty weather! Layers are your best defense against the cold. Insulated boots and gloves are essential, especially as wind chills deepen throughout the week.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Vermilion Bay is a haven for ice fishing during the winter months? With its many lakes and snowy vistas, it’s a top spot for anglers braving the elements.