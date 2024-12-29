Traveller’s Weather and Road Report for Ontario – December 29, 2024

Overview: Mild Conditions with Rain, Fog, and Snow Ahead

Today’s weather across Ontario brings a mix of mild temperatures, rain, fog, and occasional snow. Drivers should prepare for slippery roads, reduced visibility, and fluctuating weather conditions, especially in regions experiencing Rainfall Warnings or freezing fog. As always, check 511ON.ca for the latest road conditions and closure updates before heading out.

Southern Ontario: Rain and Fog Make for Slick Roads

Toronto and GTA: A Rainfall Warning remains in effect, with 20-30 mm of rain expected. Fog patches this morning are reducing visibility, so drivers on major routes like the 401, 403, and QEW should expect slick conditions and ponding water. Winds will pick up later this afternoon, potentially causing additional hazards.

Northeastern Ontario: Foggy Mornings and Wet Roads

Sudbury: A Rainfall Warning is in effect, with 20-30 mm of rain starting late this afternoon and continuing overnight. Melting snow may exacerbate water pooling. Drivers on the Highway 17 Trans-Canada route should prepare for slippery and potentially flooded conditions.

Northwestern Ontario: Freezing Fog and Flurries

Thunder Bay: Cloudy skies with fog patches this morning and a high of 3°C. Fog will linger overnight, and temperatures drop to -5°C. Drivers on the Thunder Bay Expressway and Highway 11/17 should anticipate foggy conditions and frost on bridges.

Key Travel Recommendations

Rainfall Warnings: Sudbury, Toronto, and parts of Southern Ontario. Drivers should watch for water pooling, slick roads, and localized flooding near low-lying areas or river crossings.

Pro Tip: Always check 511ON.ca for real-time updates on road conditions, closures, and detours. Winter weather can change rapidly—drive safe and stay informed!