Thunder Bay Weather: Mild Start Before the Chill Sets In

Cloudy Morning with a Hint of Fog

Thunder Bay begins the day under cloudy skies with a mild temperature of 1°C. The air is moist, with 93% humidity, and a westerly breeze at 12 km/h adds a slight chill, making it feel closer to freezing.

Visibility is a generous 16 km, though fog patches could form as the day progresses.

Today’s high will reach 3°C, making it one of the warmer days of late December. It’s a great time to enjoy outdoor errands, but keep an eye on slippery spots if fog thickens in the morning hours.

Tonight: Foggy and Frosty

The clouds will stick around tonight, accompanied by lingering fog patches. Temperatures will dip to -5°C, with a light breeze up to 15 km/h bringing the wind chill down to -8°C. A warm coat and gloves will be your go-to gear for the evening.

Monday: Gray Skies Persist

Monday’s weather will remain overcast, but the fog patches should dissipate by noon. The temperature will hover around 0°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like -8°C. Light winds will keep conditions brisk but manageable.

Monday night brings cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, with the temperature dropping further to -7°C.

Outlook: A Wintry Slide into the New Year

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, cloud, and occasional flurries. Daytime highs will drop to -4°C on Tuesday and -7°C by Wednesday. Overnight lows will plunge further, falling to -9°C Tuesday night and a chilly -12°C as we ring in 2025.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Thunder Bay’s record high reached a surprising 7.3°C in 1984. Its coldest recorded temperature for the day was a frosty -40.6°C in 1933. Today’s 1°C feels comfortably in between!