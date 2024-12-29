Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake Weather: Misty Start and a Gradual Freeze Ahead

Misty and Mild Morning

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake begin the day under misty skies, with temperatures hovering at -1°C. The humidity is at a saturated 100%, giving the air a damp chill, while a light south-southwest wind at 9 km/h makes it feel more like -4°C. Visibility is limited to 4 km, so early risers should be prepared for reduced clarity on the roads.

Overcast skies dominate the forecast for today, with fog patches lingering throughout the morning. Winds may pick up slightly to 15 km/h, but temperatures will remain steady at -1°C, with a wind chill near -5°C.

Tonight: Foggy and Frosty

The mist and overcast skies will persist into the evening, with fog patches creating a moody winter night. Temperatures will drop to -6°C, and the wind chill will deepen to -10°C. Be sure to bundle up if you’re out and about late tonight.

Monday: A Cloudy and Chilly Day

Monday will see overcast skies continuing, though fog patches are expected to dissipate near noon. Light winds of up to 15 km/h will keep the high of -3°C feeling closer to -10°C in the morning and -5°C in the afternoon.

Monday night brings a 30% chance of flurries under cloudy periods, with the temperature dipping to -10°C. The first signs of a colder spell are setting in.

Outlook: A Colder, Snowier End to the Year

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures sliding further into the negatives, with highs of -7°C on Tuesday and -11°C by New Year’s Day. Overnight lows will plummet to -12°C and then to a frigid -17°C, accompanied by a 30-40% chance of flurries each day. The region is poised for a crisp and snowy end to 2024.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Sioux Lookout’s record high was an unusually warm 3.8°C in 1984, while its lowest recorded temperature was a frosty -41.2°C in 1933. Today’s -1°C feels downright cozy in comparison!