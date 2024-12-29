Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather: Freezing Fog and Frosty Days Ahead

Freezing Fog Starts the Day

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a frosty morning blanketed in freezing fog, limiting visibility to just 0.4 km. The temperature is -3°C, though it feels more like -5°C with a light south-southeast wind at 6 km/h.

The humidity is at a saturated 100%, creating a damp chill that clings to everything.

Today’s forecast predicts overcast skies and lingering fog patches that may create challenging conditions for morning travelers. Temperatures will hover near -1°C, and the wind chill will stay around -4°C.

It’s a good day to bundle up and keep visibility precautions in mind if driving.

Tonight: Overcast and Chilly

The overcast skies and fog patches will persist tonight, casting a wintry shroud over the region. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h, as temperatures dip to -6°C. The wind chill will deepen to -8°C overnight, so a warm coat and gloves will be your best companions.

Monday: Overcast with a Chance of Flurries

Monday continues the theme of gray skies, with fog patches dissipating near noon. Temperatures will stay steady at -4°C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -9°C. By Monday night, there’s a 30% chance of flurries as the temperature drops to -10°C under cloudy periods.

Outlook: A Chilly Close to 2024

Tuesday and New Year’s Day will bring more cloud cover, with highs of -8°C on Tuesday and -11°C on Wednesday. Overnight lows will plunge to -12°C and -17°C, respectively, as colder air settles in. A mix of sun, cloud, and flurries will keep things interesting, ensuring a true winter vibe to ring in 2025.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Kenora’s record high temperature was an unseasonably warm 2.7°C in 1984, while its record low plummeted to a teeth-chattering -37.2°C in 1933. Today’s -3°C feels like a comfortable in-between!

META Description: Freezing fog and overcast skies dominate Kenora’s weather today, with a chilly -3°C. Expect fog patches, flurries, and colder conditions by midweek.

TAGS: