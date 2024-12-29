Highway 17 Travel Alert: Fog Advisory for Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dense Fog Creates Hazardous Driving Conditions

A Fog Advisory is in effect for the Dryden and Vermilion Bay areas, significantly impacting visibility along Highway 17. Patchy dense fog will persist through tonight, with visibility dropping to near zero at times. The advisory warns that sudden reductions in visibility may occur, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

Key Weather and Road Impacts

Surface Conditions: With temperatures below freezing, some road surfaces may become icy and slippery, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in shaded areas.

With temperatures below freezing, some road surfaces may become icy and slippery, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in shaded areas. Timeline: Fog is expected to linger through the night and dissipate Monday morning, but icy patches could remain as temperatures hover below zero.

Safety Recommendations for Highway 17 Drivers

Use Low Beams: High beams will reflect off the fog, worsening visibility. Keep your headlights on low beam. Drive Slowly: Adjust your speed to match visibility conditions and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for Icy Spots: Be especially cautious at intersections, ramps, and bridge surfaces. Pull Over if Necessary: If visibility drops too low, pull off the highway safely and wait for conditions to improve.

511ON.ca provides the latest updates on road conditions, closures, and detours. Be sure to check before heading out and drive cautiously through the affected areas. Stay safe!