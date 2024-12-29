Geraldton Weather: Mild Misty Morning Before Winter Chills Set In

Misty Start to the Day

Geraldton greets the day with misty conditions and a temperature of 1°C, just shy of freezing. The humidity is a near-saturated 98%, making the air feel damp, while a westerly wind at 15 km/h introduces a slight chill.

Visibility stands at 10 km under overcast skies, with a 40% chance of flurries or drizzle lingering through the morning.

The barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa, suggesting a stable yet cloudy atmosphere for most of the day. Temperatures will hold steady near 2°C, making for a relatively mild, if gray, December day.

Tonight: Overcast and Colder

Cloud cover will persist tonight, as winds strengthen from the northwest at 20 km/h before morning. Temperatures will drop to -3°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -9°C overnight. If you’re heading out, bundle up and brace for the cooling trend.

Monday: Chilly Flurries in the Air

Monday’s weather stays firmly under the grip of overcast skies, with a 40% chance of flurries adding a wintry touch to the day. The temperature will remain steady at -2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -9°C, thanks to a persistent northwest wind at 20 km/h.

By Monday night, the temperature will dip further to -7°C, keeping the frosty conditions in place under cloudy skies.

Outlook: A Colder Countdown to the New Year

Tuesday and New Year’s Day promise more of the same overcast skies with occasional chances of flurries. Highs will drop to -5°C on Tuesday and -9°C by Wednesday, as the region braces for a true winter chill. Overnight lows will plummet, reaching -10°C Tuesday night and a frigid -15°C by New Year’s night.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Geraldton’s record high temperature was a surprising 6.5°C in 1984, while the lowest temperature recorded on this date was a bone-chilling -37.2°C in 1967. Today’s 1°C feels pleasantly mild in comparison!

META Description: Geraldton’s weather starts mild with mist and a chance of flurries, but colder conditions with wind chills down to -9°C are on the way tonight and Monday.

TAGS: Geraldton weather, flurries forecast, misty morning, winter temperatures, overcast skies, wind chill, December weather Geraldton, weather trivia Geraldton