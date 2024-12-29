Fort Frances Weather: Cloudy Skies and Wintry Chill

A Mild, Cloudy Start

Fort Frances begins the day under cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering at -2°C. Humidity is at 98%, giving the air a damp chill, while a gentle east-southeast breeze at 5 km/h brings the wind chill to -4°C. The barometric pressure, currently at 101.2 kPa and falling, hints at shifting weather ahead.

Fog patches will add a touch of winter mystique, so visibility may be reduced for early risers.

The day’s high will inch up to 0°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -5°C. A cozy jacket is a must for any outdoor activities.

Tonight: Overcast and Frosty

The clouds remain firmly in place tonight, and fog patches will persist as temperatures dip to -7°C. Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h, but the wind chill will deepen to -10°C overnight. It’s the kind of evening where a hot drink and a warm blanket are highly recommended.

Monday: Overcast with Fog Clearing

Monday will see the fog finally dissipating near noon, leaving behind overcast skies. The temperature will hover near -4°C, though it will feel closer to -10°C with the wind chill. By nightfall, the temperature will drop further to -9°C, with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries adding to the wintry feel.

Outlook: A Frosty Finish to 2024

Tuesday and New Year’s Day will bring a mix of sun, cloud, and light snow flurries. Highs will range from -7°C to -9°C, with overnight lows plunging to -10°C on Tuesday and -14°C by New Year’s night. The region is heading into a truly wintry start to 2025.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Fort Frances once experienced a record high of 3.8°C in 1984. On the colder end, the record low was -42.8°C in 1933—a stark reminder of just how frigid this region can get!