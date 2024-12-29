Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather: Foggy Start with Frosty Days Ahead

Dense Fog and a Chilly Morning

Dryden and Vermilion Bay start the day with dense fog and overcast skies, creating a serene but chilly morning. The temperature is -2°C, and the humidity is maxed out at 100%, making the air feel damp.

A light south wind at 9 km/h brings the wind chill down to -5°C, while visibility is restricted to just 0.6 km. Drivers should proceed with caution due to the foggy conditions.

Temperatures will remain steady, peaking at 0°C this afternoon, with a wind chill near -4°C. It’s a day for warm layers and careful navigation in the mist.

Tonight: Overcast and Frosty

Fog patches will persist into the evening under overcast skies. Temperatures will dip to -7°C overnight, with the wind chill dropping to -9°C. Winds remain light at up to 15 km/h, but the added chill will make it feel colder. Bundle up if you’re heading outdoors.

Monday: Fog Clears, Clouds Remain

Monday begins with lingering fog that will dissipate by noon, leaving overcast skies. The high will reach -3°C, though it will feel closer to -10°C in the morning and -5°C by the afternoon, thanks to the light breeze.

Monday night will bring cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries, with temperatures dropping to -10°C.

Outlook: A Wintry Close to 2024

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature continued cloud cover and occasional flurries. Daytime highs will range from -8°C to -11°C, with overnight lows falling to -12°C Tuesday night and a frosty -17°C on New Year’s night. Prepare for a brisk and snowy end to the year.

Historical Weather Trivia

On December 29, Dryden experienced a record high of 3.8°C in 1984. In contrast, the record low plunged to -40.6°C in 1933. Today’s weather is a comfortable middle ground in comparison!