UPDATE – SIU Investigating Officer Shooting Armed Man on Highway 11/17

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a police-involved shooting west of Thunder Bay that left a 58-year-old man with serious injuries.

Incident Details Unfold Near Highway 11/17

At approximately 2:18 p.m. on December 26, 2024, motorists called 911 to report a man carrying a shotgun walking along Highway 11/17 near Pebblestone Road, about 30 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to the scene and located the man.

Suspect Injured After Exchange of Gunfire

The situation escalated when the man discharged his firearm, striking a police cruiser. Fortunately, the officer inside the vehicle was not hit. In response, an officer discharged their firearm, wounding the man. Paramedics were immediately called to the scene, and the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No police officers were harmed in the incident.

SIU Appeals for Witnesses and Evidence

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic specialists to the case. One subject official and one witness official have been designated as part of the investigation.

To assist in the ongoing inquiry, the SIU is appealing to the public for any information, videos, or photos related to the incident. Anyone with relevant material is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or submit evidence online through the SIU’s official portal.