Toronto New Year’s Day 2024: What’s Open and Closed in The Big Smoke

Toronto: Canada’s Sleepless Metropolis

If you’re planning to celebrate New Year’s in Toronto, you’re headed to Canada’s equivalent of New York City—the city that never sleeps! While Toronto buzzes with activity on New Year’s Eve, January 1 brings some changes, with a mix of attractions and services open and others closed. Here’s a guide to help you make the most of your holiday in “The Big Smoke.”

What’s Open in Toronto on New Year’s Day

For those looking to enjoy Toronto’s top attractions, shopping, and dining options, here’s what will be open on January 1:

Arts and Culture : Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Aga Khan Museum Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

: Iconic Attractions : CN Tower Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada Toronto Zoo

: Movie Entertainment : Cineplex Theatres

: Shopping Malls : Toronto Eaton Centre Pacific Mall Toronto Premium Outlets Square One Shopping Centre Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre

: Groceries and Essentials : Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations Galleria Supermarket (various locations) Rabba Fine Foods (various locations) The Kitchen Table (various locations) Summerhill Market (various locations) Wine Rack

: Outdoor Activities : Nathan Phillips Square and select outdoor skating rinks

: Transit : TTC (holiday schedule) GO Transit (Saturday schedule)

What’s Closed for January 1

Certain services and venues will be taking a break for the holiday:

Shopping Malls : CF Sherway Gardens CF Fairview Mall Yorkdale Shopping Centre Dufferin Mall

: Retail and Alcohol : Most big-box grocery chains LCBO Beer Store

: Public Services : Banks Toronto Public Library branches Community centres Government offices Mail delivery services

: Attractions : Canada’s Wonderland Hockey Hall of Fame Gardiner Museum

Plan Your Day in the Big Smoke

Toronto offers plenty of opportunities to start the New Year right. Whether you want to explore world-class museums, enjoy outdoor skating at Nathan Phillips Square, or indulge in a shopping spree, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to check individual hours and schedules, as some locations may operate on adjusted holiday timings.