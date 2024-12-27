Thunder Bay Weather: Drizzle and Mild Temps, Snow Looms Ahead

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay begins the day with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 1.3°C. Humidity sits at 98%, contributing to the damp feel, while a gentle north-northeast wind at 5 km/h keeps the air calm. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km, and the barometric pressure, falling at 101.5 kPa, indicates that more unsettled weather is on the horizon.

Today: A Gray, Damp Afternoon

This morning brings a 60% chance of drizzle, transitioning to periods of steady drizzle near noon as fog patches dissipate. The temperature will rise to +4°C, offering mild conditions despite the dampness. With little wind to speak of, a raincoat or umbrella will suffice for braving the outdoors.

Tonight: Rain and Breezy Conditions

Periods of rain will develop overnight, with winds shifting to east 20 km/h after midnight. The temperature will hold steady at +1°C, making for a wet but manageable evening.

Weekend Outlook: Rain Turns to Snow

Saturday, December 28: A Transition Day

Saturday starts with periods of rain, which may transition to wet snow as the day progresses. Winds will ease by morning, and the temperature will remain steady near +2°C. Overnight, rain or snow continues, and the low will dip to -3°C, leading to potentially slick conditions by morning.

Sunday, December 29: Flurries and a Mix of Sun and Cloud

Sunday will offer a brief reprieve with a 30% chance of flurries under a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will peak at +1°C before dropping to -6°C overnight with a similar chance of flurries.

Looking Ahead: A Chilly, Cloudy End to 2024

By Monday and Tuesday, Thunder Bay will experience a classic winter mix of sun and cloud. Highs will range from -1°C to -4°C, while nighttime lows will settle between -8°C and -9°C, with a 30% chance of flurries to ring in the new year.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s record high for December 27 was +6.9°C in 1998, while the record low plunged to a frosty -36.7°C in 1933. Today’s drizzle is a far cry from either extreme, making it a relatively easy winter day.