Ontario Traveller’s Weather Report: Drizzle, Ice, and Snow Loom Across Major Highways

Ontario Highway Conditions Overview

Today’s weather across Ontario poses various challenges for motorists, especially on major routes including Highway 401, Highway 11, Highway 17, and Highway 105. Freezing drizzle, fog, rain, and mixed precipitation are creating hazardous conditions, with icy patches and reduced visibility in some areas.

With winter conditions in full swing, it’s essential to drive cautiously, slow down, and maintain a safe following distance. Make sure your vehicle is equipped with a winter survival kit, including blankets, food, water, and a fully charged phone. Always check the latest road conditions and closures at 511ON.ca before heading out.

Highway 401: Southern Ontario Corridor

The Highway 401 corridor, including areas like Toronto, sees mild but wet weather today. Rain or drizzle is expected through the afternoon and evening, with highs reaching +5°C. While no icy conditions are expected, the drizzle and rain will make roads slick, so ensure good tire traction and maintain visibility with functioning wipers.

Highway 11: Northern Route

Along Highway 11, regions such as Thunder Bay and Fort Frances face drizzle and foggy conditions today, with temperatures hovering near freezing. Expect periods of rain transitioning to snow by Saturday night, especially around Atikokan and Fort Frances. Slippery roads and fog may impact travel, particularly in the mornings and evenings.

Highway 17: Trans-Canada Challenges

Highway 17 stretches through areas experiencing freezing drizzle this morning, including Kenora, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden. Rain and drizzle will dominate the day, with temperatures reaching +3°C in many areas. By Saturday, snow will begin mixing with rain, and nighttime lows dipping to -5°C to -9°C could lead to icy road surfaces. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, which can freeze faster than main roads.

Highway 105: Northwestern Snowy Mix

Highway 105 near Vermilion Bay and Red Lake is under a Freezing Drizzle Advisory, with icy roads likely this morning. Conditions will shift to drizzle and rain by afternoon, with snow mixing in Saturday night as temperatures drop to -4°C. These changing conditions demand alert driving and properly equipped vehicles.

Other Major Routes

In Highway 17’s eastern stretches, including Sudbury and Ottawa, motorists should prepare for freezing drizzle and slippery conditions this morning. Rain develops later today, accompanied by fog patches and mild highs around +2°C to +5°C. Saturday night brings a mix of rain and snow, with icy conditions likely as temperatures drop below freezing.

Motorist Tips