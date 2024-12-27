Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Outlook: December 26, 2024 – January 1, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER Desk – As we transition toward the new year, communities across Northern Ontario, including Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake, can expect typical winter conditions characterized by cold temperatures, varying cloud cover, and occasional snowfall.

Here’s a detailed forecast for the upcoming week:

General Forecast

December 26 – 28:

Temperatures: Daytime highs ranging from -6°C to -2°C; nighttime lows between -12°C and -8°C.

Daytime highs ranging from -6°C to -2°C; nighttime lows between -12°C and -8°C. Conditions: Predominantly cloudy with intermittent snow showers. Accumulations are expected to be light, generally between 2–5 cm over this period.

December 29 – 31:

Temperatures: Slightly colder with daytime highs between -10°C and -6°C; nighttime lows dropping to -15°C to -12°C.

Slightly colder with daytime highs between -10°C and -6°C; nighttime lows dropping to -15°C to -12°C. Conditions: Continued cloud cover with increased chances of snow, particularly on December 30 and 31. Snowfall accumulations may reach up to 5 cm in some areas.

January 1:

Temperatures: Daytime highs around -8°C; nighttime lows near -14°C.

Daytime highs around -8°C; nighttime lows near -14°C. Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with isolated flurries possible.

Community-Specific Highlights

Marten Falls: Expect overcast skies with periodic snow showers throughout the week. Temperatures will hover around -5°C during the day, dropping to -10°C at night.

Expect overcast skies with periodic snow showers throughout the week. Temperatures will hover around -5°C during the day, dropping to -10°C at night. Big Trout Lake (KI): Anticipate cloudy conditions with light snow accumulations, especially towards the end of the week. Daytime highs near -6°C; nighttime lows around -12°C.

Anticipate cloudy conditions with light snow accumulations, especially towards the end of the week. Daytime highs near -6°C; nighttime lows around -12°C. Sachigo Lake: Similar conditions with cloudy skies and occasional snow. Temperatures ranging from -4°C during the day to -11°C at night.

Similar conditions with cloudy skies and occasional snow. Temperatures ranging from -4°C during the day to -11°C at night. Sandy Lake: Overcast with chances of snow showers midweek. Highs of -5°C and lows of -13°C.

Overcast with chances of snow showers midweek. Highs of -5°C and lows of -13°C. Kasabonika: Cloudy with light snow expected, particularly on December 30 and 31. Daytime temperatures around -6°C; nighttime lows near -14°C.

Cloudy with light snow expected, particularly on December 30 and 31. Daytime temperatures around -6°C; nighttime lows near -14°C. Bearskin Lake: Predominantly cloudy with intermittent flurries. Highs of -5°C and lows of -12°C.

Predominantly cloudy with intermittent flurries. Highs of -5°C and lows of -12°C. Pikangikum: Expect cloudy conditions with occasional snow showers, especially towards the weekend. Daytime highs near -4°C; nighttime lows around -11°C.

Expect cloudy conditions with occasional snow showers, especially towards the weekend. Daytime highs near -4°C; nighttime lows around -11°C. Attawapiskat: Overcast skies with light snow possible throughout the week. Highs of -6°C and lows of -14°C.

Overcast skies with light snow possible throughout the week. Highs of -6°C and lows of -14°C. Peawanuck: Cloudy with chances of snow showers, particularly on December 30 and 31. Daytime temperatures around -7°C; nighttime lows near -15°C.

Cloudy with chances of snow showers, particularly on December 30 and 31. Daytime temperatures around -7°C; nighttime lows near -15°C. Summer Beaver: Expect overcast conditions with occasional flurries. Highs of -5°C and lows of -13°C.

Expect overcast conditions with occasional flurries. Highs of -5°C and lows of -13°C. Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation: Predominantly cloudy with light snow expected midweek. Daytime highs near -8°C; nighttime lows around -16°C.

Predominantly cloudy with light snow expected midweek. Daytime highs near -8°C; nighttime lows around -16°C. Neskantaga: Cloudy skies with intermittent snow showers throughout the week. Highs of -6°C and lows of -14°C.

Cloudy skies with intermittent snow showers throughout the week. Highs of -6°C and lows of -14°C. Round Lake: Overcast with chances of snow, especially towards the weekend. Daytime temperatures around -7°C; nighttime lows near -15°C.

Overcast with chances of snow, especially towards the weekend. Daytime temperatures around -7°C; nighttime lows near -15°C. Cat Lake: Expect cloudy conditions with occasional flurries. Highs of -5°C and lows of -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cold temperatures and potential for snowfall, it’s advisable to dress in layers with insulated, waterproof outerwear. Accessories such as hats, gloves, and scarves are essential to protect against the cold. Ensure footwear is warm and has good traction to navigate snowy and potentially icy conditions.

Did You Know?

Northern Ontario communities often experience significant temperature drops during late December, with historical records showing lows reaching -30°C in some areas. This week’s forecasted lows are relatively moderate in comparison, but it’s always best to be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.