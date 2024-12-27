IMPAIRED DRIVER FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING INTO POLICE CRUISER

(KENORA, ON) – While on general patrol in Kenora, an officer was struck by a vehicle, leading to criminal charges being laid against the impaired driver.

On December 26, 2024, shortly after 8:00 pm, in the downtown core of Kenora, a member of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had collided with the officer’s cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Investigation determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol, and an approved screening device (ASD) test was administered. The driver failed the test and was arrested and transported to the Kenora Detachment where additional breath testing was completed.

Caleb BRYANT-SKEAD, 21-years-old, from Kenora, Ontario is charged criminally with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was further charged with:

· Disobey stop sign – fail to stop, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

· Driver motor vehicle – no licence, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Kenora Ontario Court of Justice on January 23, 2025, to answer to the criminal charges.

This year’s Festive RIDE Campaign runs from November 21, 2024 to January 1, 2025. Citizens are reminded to do their part during the campaign by never driving after consuming alcohol or taking drugs, and never letting anyone else drive if you know or suspect that they have consumed either.