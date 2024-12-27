Access to TTC’s Union Station subway changing this New Year’s Eve

TORONTO – NEWS – The way TTC customers access the subway after New Year’s Eve celebrations on the waterfront will be different this year.

The change supports a City of Toronto initiative to improve safety at Union Station by restricting access to the interior – a move the City hopes will reduce the crowding and congestion seen in the two previous years.

TTC customers seeking access to the subway station will have to enter through the Brookfield Place doors on Bay St., south of Front St. The City and Toronto Police will monitor access and customer flow through these doors to prevent interior crowding.

If the TTC station becomes overcrowded, customer flow will be managed from outside, potentially requiring customers to line up on Bay Street before being admitted.

As a result, the TTC advises customers who plan on attending celebrations in the central waterfront area to find alternatives to Union Station. These options include using other Line 1 stations such as St. Andrew, Osgoode, King and Queen.

Alternatively, satellite locations are being set up by the City that offer secondary events and a great view of the fireworks show.

The TTC is FREE ALL NIGHT and will have extra bus, subway and streetcar service to get you safely to and from all event locations.

For a full list of our New Year’s Eve service, visit https://www.ttc.ca/riding-the-ttc/Updates/Ride-the-TTC-for-free-on-New-Years-Eve

Alternatives to the Central Waterfront include City events at:

Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr.

• Dance lessons by Dance Together Festival

• Pop-up circus performances by INCIRQUE

Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.

• View short films from the National Film Board of Canada projected onto the side of the Canada Malting Silos

• Pop-up circus performances by INCIRQUE

• Stage show with DJ performance by Traxx & Feels and countdown at 11:45 p.m. hosted by drag sensation Sanjina DaBish Queen

Alternative Viewing Locations for fireworks:

• Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Dr.

• Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay W.

• Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.

• HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay W.

• HTO Park West, 375 Queens Quay W.

For a full list of City events, visit www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/new-years-eve/