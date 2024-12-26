Toronto Weather Outlook: December 26–31, 2024

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto’s weather for the last week of 2024 will bring a mix of clouds, occasional flurries, and showers, with temperatures rising to unseasonably mild highs by the weekend. Here’s the detailed outlook:
Current Conditions (December 26, 6:00 AM)
- Temperature: -2.3°C
- Dew Point: -3.7°C
- Humidity: 90%
- Wind: North at 4 km/h
- Wind Chill: -4°C
- Pressure: 103.2 kPa, rising
- Visibility: 24 km
- Condition: Cloudy
Thursday, December 26
Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle early. Wind up to 15 km/h. High:0°C. Wind Chill: -7°C in the morning.
Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low: -2°C. Wind Chill: Near -7°C.
Friday, December 27
Day: Mainly cloudy with east winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. High: 2°C. Wind Chill: -7°C in the morning.
Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 4°C.
Saturday, December 28
Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 8°C.
Night: Rain. Low: 7°C.
Sunday, December 29
Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 11°C.
Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 4°C.
Monday, December 30
Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 6°C.
Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 1°C.
Tuesday, December 31
Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 4°C.
Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low: 1°C.
Wardrobe Suggestions
The week begins with cold, windy conditions, so bundle up with insulated layers, gloves, and a hat. As temperatures rise over the weekend, lighter waterproof outerwear will be necessary to stay comfortable during the rainy periods.
Did You Know?
Toronto’s record high temperature for December is 17.8°C, set on December 11, 1946. This week’s mild highs near 11°C are unseasonable, but not unprecedented!