Toronto Weather Outlook: December 26–31, 2024

TORONTO – WEATHER – Toronto’s weather for the last week of 2024 will bring a mix of clouds, occasional flurries, and showers, with temperatures rising to unseasonably mild highs by the weekend. Here’s the detailed outlook:

Current Conditions (December 26, 6:00 AM)

Temperature: -2.3°C

-2.3°C Dew Point: -3.7°C

-3.7°C Humidity: 90%

90% Wind: North at 4 km/h

North at 4 km/h Wind Chill: -4°C

-4°C Pressure: 103.2 kPa, rising

103.2 kPa, rising Visibility: 24 km

24 km Condition: Cloudy

Thursday, December 26

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle early. Wind up to 15 km/h. High:0°C. Wind Chill: -7°C in the morning.

Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low: -2°C. Wind Chill: Near -7°C.

Friday, December 27

Day: Mainly cloudy with east winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. High: 2°C. Wind Chill: -7°C in the morning.

Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 4°C.

Saturday, December 28

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 8°C.

Night: Rain. Low: 7°C.

Sunday, December 29

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 11°C.

Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 4°C.

Monday, December 30

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 6°C.

Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 1°C.

Tuesday, December 31

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. High: 4°C.

Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low: 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

The week begins with cold, windy conditions, so bundle up with insulated layers, gloves, and a hat. As temperatures rise over the weekend, lighter waterproof outerwear will be necessary to stay comfortable during the rainy periods.

Did You Know?

Toronto’s record high temperature for December is 17.8°C, set on December 11, 1946. This week’s mild highs near 11°C are unseasonable, but not unprecedented!