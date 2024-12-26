Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: December 26–31, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay’s weather for the final days of 2024 includes fluctuating conditions, from mild drizzle and rain to colder, sunnier days as we approach New Year’s Eve.

The weather forecast includes warm temperatures, along with the potential for freezing drizzle or rain, which could seriously impact our streets and sidewalks.

The weather conditions over the past several weeks have left many streets icy and rutted with ice and snow. Picton and Blucher Streets are like cattle trails, only that would be an insult to cows. While some sidewalks are amazing, others are in dire need of attention as they are like skating rinks. For anyone out walking off those amazing Christmas baking treats, be careful out there.

Here’s a detailed forecast:

Current Conditions (December 26, 6:00 AM)

Temperature: -3.2°C

-3.2°C Dew Point: -3.5°C

-3.5°C Humidity: 98%

98% Wind: North at 3 km/h

North at 3 km/h Wind Chill: -4°C

-4°C Pressure: 102.1 kPa, rising

102.1 kPa, rising Visibility: 24 km

24 km Condition: Cloudy

Thursday, December 26

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon and a risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by noon. High: 2°C. Wind Chill: -7°C in the morning.

Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries changing to a 60% chance of drizzle late in the evening. Risk of freezing drizzle in the evening. Fog patches developing late. Wind southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. Low: 1°C.

Friday, December 27

Day: Cloudy with a 60% chance of drizzle in the morning, transitioning to periods of drizzle by noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High: 4°C.

Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Low: 3°C.

Saturday, December 28

Day: Periods of rain. High: 4°C.

Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. Low: 1°C.

Sunday, December 29

Day: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. High: 4°C.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low: -5°C.

Monday, December 30

Day: A mix of sun and cloud. High: -1°C.

Night: Cloudy periods. Low: -8°C.

Tuesday, December 31

Day: A mix of sun and cloud. High: -4°C.

Night: Cloudy periods. Low: -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Prepare for mild, damp weather early in the week by layering with waterproof outerwear. Later, as temperatures dip closer to New Year’s, heavier winter jackets, gloves, and hats will be necessary for colder, clearer days.

Did You Know?

Thunder Bay holds a fascinating December weather record: the warmest December temperature ever recorded here was 11°C. This week’s mild highs of 4°C are well above the seasonal average but far from record-breaking!

