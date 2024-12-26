Thunder Bay Police Investigating Weapons Incident on Pebblestone Road

SIU invokes mandate following afternoon incident; traffic disruptions expected

Thunder Bay, ON – December 26, 2024

Thunder Bay Police are investigating a weapons incident that occurred earlier this afternoon near Pebblestone Road and Highway 11/17.

Officers responded to the scene following a call for service, and one individual has been transported to the hospital.

Details about the individual’s condition remain unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

SIU Involvement

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate, limiting the details Thunder Bay Police can release about the incident.

Police Presence and Traffic Impact

Residents in the area can expect a visible police presence for some time, and there may be traffic disruptions near the scene. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and remain cautious.

Updates will be shared as they become available, respecting the SIU’s investigative process.