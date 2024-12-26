Thunder Bay – Extra item of garbage allowed after New Year’s Day

THUNDER BAY – December 26, 2024 – With the increase in waste that is generated during the holiday season, the City will allow residents to put out a third item of garbage with no tag on the first collection date after New Year’s Day.
Check your waste collection calendar or visit: thunderbay.ca/garbage
For more information, contact the City’s Dispatch line at 807-625-2195.
Remember, you can reduce waste by using the six R’s:
- Rethink: Think about waste before you buy. Avoid ‘disposable’ products
- Refuse: Say no to excess packaging – choose products in minimal or recyclable packaging
- Reduce: Use reusable containers and bags instead of disposable ones
- Reuse: Charitable organizations and thrift shops may be able to take reusable items you no longer need
- Repair: Be handy – fix items instead of replacing them
- Recycle: Recycle everything you can