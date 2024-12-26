Thunder Bay – Extra item of garbage allowed after New Year’s Day

THUNDER BAY – December 26, 2024 – With the increase in waste that is generated during the holiday season, the City will allow residents to put out a third item of garbage with no tag on the first collection date after New Year’s Day.

Check your waste collection calendar or visit: thunderbay.ca/garbage

For more information, contact the City’s Dispatch line at 807-625-2195.

Remember, you can reduce waste by using the six R’s: