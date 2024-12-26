Northwestern Ontario’s Year-End Weather Outlook

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As we approach the end of 2024, residents in Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, and Red Lake can expect a variety of weather conditions. Here’s a detailed forecast for December 26 through December 31, 2024.

Thunder Bay

December 26: Mostly cloudy, high 3°C, low 1°C.

December 27: Overcast, high 4°C, low 1°C.

December 28: Occasional morning rain; mild with cloudy skies, high 3°C, low -2°C.

December 29: Light snow possible, minimal accumulation, high 2°C, low -3°C.

December 30: Cloudy, high 0°C, low -3°C.

December 31: Mostly cloudy, high 0°C, low -8°C.

Kenora

December 26: Cloudy, breezy in the morning, high 0°C, low -1°C.

December 27: Rain and drizzle in the afternoon, high 2°C, low 0°C.

December 28: Snow possible, 1-2 cm accumulation, high 1°C, low -7°C.

December 29: Light snow likely, minimal accumulation, high -1°C, low -9°C.

December 30: Cloudy with light snow, high -5°C, low -8°C.

December 31: Partly cloudy, high -6°C, low -12°C.

Dryden

December 26: Overcast, high 0°C, low -1°C.

December 27: Rain and drizzle, high 2°C, low 0°C.

December 28: Rain turning to snow, up to 2 cm accumulation, high 2°C, low -4°C.

December 29: Snow flurries possible, high -1°C, low -7°C.

December 30: Cloudy with snow showers, high -4°C, low -7°C.

December 31: Mixed sun and cloud, high -5°C, low -12°C.

Fort Frances

December 26: Partly sunny, high 2°C, low 0°C.

December 27: Cloudy, high 4°C, low 1°C.

December 28: Sun and some clouds, high 2°C, low -4°C.

December 29: Occasional snow flurries, high 0°C, low -6°C.

December 30: Cloudy, high -4°C, low -7°C.

December 31: Partly sunny, high -5°C, low -9°C.

Sioux Lookout

December 26: Low clouds, high 1°C, low 0°C.

December 27: Rain and drizzle, high 3°C, low 0°C.

December 28: Morning drizzle transitioning to snow, high 2°C, low -5°C.

December 29: Light snow possible, high -1°C, low -6°C.

December 30: Cloudy with snow flurries, high -4°C, low -7°C.

December 31: Mostly cloudy, high -4°C, low -11°C.

Red Lake

December 26: Cloudy, high -1°C, low -2°C.

December 27: Overcast, high 1°C, low 0°C.

December 28: Snow showers, up to 3 cm accumulation, high 1°C, low -7°C.

December 29: Snow flurries possible, high -3°C, low -9°C.

December 30: Cloudy, high -6°C, low -8°C.

December 31: Mixed sun and cloud, high -6°C, low -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the fluctuating temperatures and varying precipitation, it’s advisable to dress in layers. Waterproof outerwear will be beneficial on days with expected rain or snow. Don’t forget to accessorize with hats and gloves to stay warm during the cooler days.

Did You Know?

Kenora holds the record for the warmest December day in the region with 12°C in 1982, a stark contrast to the chilly highs expected this year!