Northern Ontario’s Festive Weather Outlook: December 26, 2024 – January 1, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – As we transition from Boxing Day into the New Year, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities can anticipate a variety of winter weather conditions. Here’s an overview for Marten Falls, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, Bearskin Lake, Pikangikum, Attawapiskat, Peawanuck, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation, Neskantaga, Round Lake, and Cat Lake.

General Weather Patterns

December 26 – 28 : Expect predominantly cloudy skies with occasional light snow or rain showers. Daytime highs will range from 0°C to 4°C, while nighttime lows hover between -3°C and 1°C. Light winds and moderate humidity will prevail, making for relatively mild winter conditions.

: Expect predominantly cloudy skies with occasional light snow or rain showers. Daytime highs will range from 0°C to 4°C, while nighttime lows hover between -3°C and 1°C. Light winds and moderate humidity will prevail, making for relatively mild winter conditions. December 29 – January 1: A cooling trend will set in, with daytime highs dropping to between -2°C and -7°C, and nighttime lows ranging from -9°C to -16°C. Increased chances of snow showers and flurries are expected, particularly as we approach New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Community-Specific Highlights

Marten Falls : Starting with low clouds and highs around 2°C on December 26, transitioning to a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. By January 1, expect cloudy conditions with flurries possible and highs near -4°C.

: Starting with low clouds and highs around 2°C on December 26, transitioning to a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. By January 1, expect cloudy conditions with flurries possible and highs near -4°C. Big Trout Lake (KI) : Low clouds with highs of 1°C on December 26, with a couple of snow showers, perhaps mixed with rain early, on December 29. Temperatures will drop to highs of -7°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: Low clouds with highs of 1°C on December 26, with a couple of snow showers, perhaps mixed with rain early, on December 29. Temperatures will drop to highs of -7°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Sachigo Lake : Cloudy with passing showers on December 28, and a bit of snow on December 29. Temperatures will decrease from highs of 3°C to -15°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: Cloudy with passing showers on December 28, and a bit of snow on December 29. Temperatures will decrease from highs of 3°C to -15°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Sandy Lake : Considerable cloudiness with a shower in places on December 28, followed by a little snow at times on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 3°C to -8°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: Considerable cloudiness with a shower in places on December 28, followed by a little snow at times on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 3°C to -8°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Kasabonika : Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon on December 28, transitioning to a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. Highs will drop from 4°C to -6°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon on December 28, transitioning to a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. Highs will drop from 4°C to -6°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Bearskin Lake : Damp conditions in the morning with cloudy skies on December 28, and a little snow at times on December 29. Temperatures will decline from highs of 3°C to -4°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions and flurries.

: Damp conditions in the morning with cloudy skies on December 28, and a little snow at times on December 29. Temperatures will decline from highs of 3°C to -4°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions and flurries. Pikangikum : Cloudy with occasional morning rain and drizzle on December 28, followed by a little snow at times on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 2°C to -14°C by January 1, with colder conditions and variable cloudiness.

: Cloudy with occasional morning rain and drizzle on December 28, followed by a little snow at times on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 2°C to -14°C by January 1, with colder conditions and variable cloudiness. Attawapiskat : Occasional morning rain and drizzle on December 28, with a touch of rain on December 29. Highs will drop from 2°C to -2°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions.

: Occasional morning rain and drizzle on December 28, with a touch of rain on December 29. Highs will drop from 2°C to -2°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions. Peawanuck : Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon on December 28, transitioning to periods of snow on December 29. Temperatures will decrease from highs of 3°C to -17°C by January 1, with much colder conditions and a little snow.

: Cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle in the afternoon on December 28, transitioning to periods of snow on December 29. Temperatures will decrease from highs of 3°C to -17°C by January 1, with much colder conditions and a little snow. Summer Beaver : A shower in places in the morning with cloudy skies on December 28, followed by a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 3°C to -4°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: A shower in places in the morning with cloudy skies on December 28, followed by a couple of rain or snow showers on December 29. Expect highs decreasing from 3°C to -4°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation : A bit of ice in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon on December 28, and a bit of snow and rain at times on December 29. Highs will drop from 1°C to -17°C by January 1, with much colder conditions and a little snow.

: A bit of ice in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon on December 28, and a bit of snow and rain at times on December 29. Highs will drop from 1°C to -17°C by January 1, with much colder conditions and a little snow. Neskantaga : Considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers around, mainly late in the day on December 28, followed by a couple of showers of rain or snow on December 29. Temperatures will decline from highs of 2°C to -6°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

: Considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers around, mainly late in the day on December 28, followed by a couple of showers of rain or snow on December 29. Temperatures will decline from highs of 2°C to -6°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness. Round Lake : Periods of rain in the morning followed by rain and drizzle in the afternoon on December 29, with a few morning showers on December 30. Expect highs decreasing from 4°C to 3°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions and a chance for a bit of snow or flurries.

: Periods of rain in the morning followed by rain and drizzle in the afternoon on December 29, with a few morning showers on December 30. Expect highs decreasing from 4°C to 3°C by January 1, with cloudy conditions and a chance for a bit of snow or flurries. Cat Lake: A shower in spots in the morning followed by periods of snow and rain in the afternoon on December 28, and a little snow at times on December 29. Highs will drop from 1°C to -8°C by January 1, with variable cloudiness.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With temperatures starting mild and then dropping significantly, layering is essential. Begin with a base layer to wick moisture, add insulating layers for warmth, and top with a waterproof and windproof outer layer. As temperatures decrease, ensure extremities are protected with insulated gloves, hats, and thermal socks.

Did You Know?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58.3°C (-72.9°F) in Iroquois Falls in 1935, a reminder of how extreme northern winters can be.