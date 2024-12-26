Freezing Drizzle Alert: Kenora, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden Brace for Slick Conditions

Slippery Streets and Icy Walkways in Northwestern Ontario

An alert for freezing drizzle is in effect today for Kenora, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden. With the mercury dipping low, this tricky weather condition is turning roads and sidewalks into skating rinks. Drivers and pedestrians alike should exercise caution, as ice accretion is making surfaces perilously slick.

What to Expect Today

A persistent freezing drizzle has taken hold, with the potential to continue through the evening hours. Though the risk diminishes somewhat overnight, a lingering glaze could still make for hazardous conditions. Current temperatures are hovering just below the freezing mark, and with the high humidity, it’s prime territory for freezing drizzle to develop.

Wardrobe and Travel Tips

Bundle up with layers, but don’t forget footwear with excellent grip if you’re heading outdoors. For drivers, reduce speed and keep an eagle eye out for slippery patches, especially on less-traveled roads and parking lots. Maintaining a safe following distance can prevent fender-benders.

Safety Advisory

Pedestrians, please watch your step—icy surfaces can be sneaky. For drivers, a check-in with Ontario’s 511 service is a smart move before hitting the road. Slow and steady wins the race today.

Trivia: Why Is Freezing Drizzle So Sneaky?

Unlike snow or sleet, freezing drizzle forms tiny water droplets that freeze upon contact with cold surfaces. This creates an almost invisible, glassy layer of ice—a classic recipe for “black ice.”