Freezing Drizzle Advisory: Slippery Night Ahead for Northwestern Ontario

Roads and Sidewalks Turn Icy with Overnight Freezing Drizzle

The Weather Gods have a slick surprise for residents of Red Lake, Ear Falls, and nearby highways, including Highway 11, Highway 17, Highway 105, and Highway 71. A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for these areas, as well as Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul.

With freezing drizzle persisting this evening and into the overnight hours, conditions are prime for the formation of ice on roads and walkways. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday morning when they’ll nudge above zero, finally offering some respite.

What to Expect Tonight

Freezing drizzle is expected to coat surfaces with a thin, slippery layer of ice. Highways, parking lots, and even your front steps may resemble skating rinks by morning. The current barometric pressure signals calm but icy weather, and winds are staying modest at around 10–15 km/h, allowing this drizzle to settle in.

Humidity is high, near 90%, which means the chill will feel sharper and the drizzle persistent. Temperatures will rise gradually by morning, giving surfaces a much-needed thaw.

Travel and Safety Tips

Tonight’s conditions call for extra caution, whether you’re behind the wheel or on foot. Drivers should reduce speed, increase following distances, and keep headlights on for better visibility. Pedestrians, wear footwear with good traction and take your time navigating icy paths.

If you must drive, consider avoiding higher-speed highways like 11, 17, and 71 if conditions worsen. A warm cup of tea and a good book indoors might be your best option tonight.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Layer up with warm but mobile clothing, and don’t forget a sturdy pair of boots. Umbrellas aren’t much help in freezing drizzle, so a waterproof coat with a hood is ideal.

Trivia: Why Is Freezing Drizzle Such a Persistent Problem?

Unlike snow, which is visible and easier to manage, freezing drizzle sneaks up on you. It’s caused by supercooled water droplets that freeze instantly on contact with cold surfaces, creating a nearly invisible glaze of ice. Perfect for ice skating, not so much for walking or driving!